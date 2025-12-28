ETV Bharat / bharat

SSB Approves Alignment Of Strategic Tanakpur-Jauljibi Road In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: In a major breakthrough regarding the strategically crucial Tanakpur-Jauljibi road project for the border areas of Uttarakhand, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has given its approval for the road's alignment, a top official said. The approval, once vetted by the Union Home Ministry, is expected to pave way for construction work on the project.

Chief Engineer (ENC), Public Works Department, Rajesh Sharma confirmed that the alignment has been approved by the SSB to the consultant. Further work plans are being prepared accordingly, and the survey work is currently progressing rapidly, he said. “It is now expected that this ambitious project will take shape rapidly on the ground as soon as it receives final approval from the Union Home Ministry,” added Sharma.

Discussions regarding the alignment of this route had been ongoing for a long time, as a section of the road's alignment needed to be finalized in accordance with the strategic requirements of the SSB.

Survey Work On Alignment Begins

According to the Public Works Department, approximately 100 kilometers of road construction remains. For this, the PWD had sent three alignment options to the SSB (Sashastra Seema Bal), one of which has been approved by the SSB. After receiving the approval, survey work has also started on the approved alignment.

Strategically Important Road

Significantly, the Uttarakhand Public Works Department (PWD) has included this road project among its priorities. The department is coordinating with the SSB to ensure that all formalities related to the alignment are completed in a timely manner. The seriousness of the project can be gauged from the fact that the PWD is reviewing the progress of this road every week to prevent any delays at any stage.

Some Construction Already Completed

The proposed road from Tanakpur to Jauljibi is approximately 155 kilometers long. Of this, about 55 kilometers of road has already been constructed. However, work on the remaining section could not proceed earlier due to a lack of consensus on the alignment. The survey work has begun for approximately 66 kilometers of the road, which is expected to give new momentum to the project.