ETV Bharat / bharat

Sringeri Vote Count Footage ‘Untraceable,’ SC's Tough Words For EC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday expressed its discontent with the Election Commission regarding the non-traceability of the video recording of the counting in Karnataka's Sringeri Assembly constituency in 2023.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kumar and Sanjeev Sachdeva. Election Commission’s counsel contended that the footage of the original counting was untraceable. The bench expressed its discontent with this submission.

The bench found the poll panel's contention—that it could not trace records of an election it conducted—difficult to accept. The bench asked, "How can the Election Commission of India say that it has lost the records?"”

The bench said it was not inclined to accept such excuses and stressed that poll panel’s purpose is to hold an election and also to have a document regarding it.

“Where is the question of you saying we are trying to trace it?" the bench asked. The bench directed the poll panel to submit whatever records it possesses at the next hearing. The bench made it clear that an adverse inference would be drawn if the poll panel is unable to produce the documents.

The bench made these observations while hearing a plea filed by Congress leader TD Rajegowda. The apex court has scheduled the matter for further hearing in February next year.