ETV Bharat / bharat

Srinagar’s Flood Buffer Under Threat As J&K Govt Weighs Denotifying Prohibited Area For Construction Amid Opposition

Srinagar: In 2019, the Governor Satya Pal Malik led the state administrative council (SAC) to prohibit development and construction on a 10-kilometre stretch in Srinagar, from Pantha Chowk to Nowgam, declaring it part of the city’s flood absorption basin. Seven years later, the J&K government is mulling denotifying it and allowing construction over it.

The Srinagar Master Plan 2035 accordingly prohibited construction on the land. It cites the land's marshy nature as a buffer to prevent flooding the city. But now, Srinagar Development Authority (SDA) Vice Chairman Shabir Hussain Bhat, who supervises the implementation of planning and development of Srinagar under the Master Plan, argues that keeping a small designated flood absorption basin cannot save the city from inundation.

“The flood basin of the whole of Kashmir has been destroyed. A small piece of land of some thousand square kilometres, not thousand square kilometres, a five-kilometre area, can't save Srinagar city. I am saying it bluntly; I am saying it upfront. The five-kilometre zone is not going to save Srinagar city,” he said while speaking at a North Zonal Conference of the Institute of Town Planners India (ITPI) in Srinagar.

The conference titled 'sustainable resilient planning and development in hill areas' brought together government officers, planners and experts at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) on the banks of Dal Lake.

“It (flood basin) has to be from the top mountains to Srinagar. The devastation that has taken place, you cannot argue that this area has to be kept as it is,” he said, citing concerns over scarcity of land for housing in Srinagar as the population grows.

Admitting the environmental concerns, Bhat said that Srinagar would require about three lakh houses by 2035, saying “you have to go to the areas which are fragile or eco-sensitive or unsuitable for construction".

Citing data from the Master Plan, he said 67 per cent of Srinagar’s 766 square kilometres of planned area is unsuitable for construction.

“Out of the planned area, 28% is fragile. The areas which are suitable they have been already occupied. So, where would people go?” asked the top officer as he sought suggestions from planners and conservationists without ‘completely wiping out’ the capital city.

The top officer's proposal runs contrary to its own Master Plan-2023, which had proposed developing a biodiversity park or willow forest (locally called veeriwaar) on the flood-designated land without earth filling to protect Srinagar from floods. "The preservation of this area on scientific lines will not only create a new tourist destination but will also increase the water-holding capacity of the basin during floods,” said the document.

The move is significant as Kashmir saw the worst floods in a century in 2014, with over 60 per cent of Srinagar submerged in floodwater. A total of two million people were displaced with largescale population without drinking water, food and other essentials for over a week, according to the Srinagar flood action plan 2024-2025.