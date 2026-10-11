ETV Bharat / bharat

Vote Theft Biggest Crime: MP Ruhullah Mehdi Slams Centre For Kashmir-like Situation in Delhi

New Delhi: Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, has lashed out at the Central government and the BJP over the heavy deployment of police and other security forces in Delhi in response to protests seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, over the deletion of voters in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Speaking exclusively with ETV Bharat , Mehdi, a prominent politician from Jammu and Kashmir, expressed deep concern over the manner in which voices of dissent and demands for accountability were suppressed in the national capital.

He alleged that the government is steering the country down a path where questioning constitutional institutions is not permitted.

On Saturday, MP Mehdi was seen moving around the Connaught Place area while attempting to reach Jantar Mantar.

Commenting on the barricading and heavy deployment of security forces, including RAF and CRPF, on all routes leading to Jantar Mantar, he said that he had been trying to reach the venue since morning but was turned back at every route and approach road.

"The massive presence of police and paramilitary forces here is proof of how voices of dissent and accountability are being stifled. To understand this, simply multiply what happened here today to the people by a hundred; that is the situation in Kashmir. This is exactly what happens in Kashmir," he said.

When asked about the contrast between the protests held at Ramlila Maidan or Jantar Mantar a decade ago, which did not witness restrictions and the harsh measures like shutting down metro services, cancelling trains, and suspending internet connectivity, he termed it as a "Chinese model."

He noted that protests occurred under previous governments as well, yet neither were metro services shut down nor were internet services suspended.

'RSS And BJP Undermining Democracy'

MP Mehdi alleged that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seek a system in the country where they remain entirely unchallenged and can utilise institutions to serve their own political interests.

He said that the current situation clearly reveals the ruling party's intent and "they want to ensure that people are left with neither the courage nor the right to challenge the government."

Act Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar