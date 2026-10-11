Vote Theft Biggest Crime: MP Ruhullah Mehdi Slams Centre For Kashmir-like Situation in Delhi
Mehdi expressed concern over the manner in which voices of dissent were suppressed in the national capital, reports Ashutosh Jha.
Published : October 11, 2026 at 2:06 PM IST
New Delhi: Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, has lashed out at the Central government and the BJP over the heavy deployment of police and other security forces in Delhi in response to protests seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, over the deletion of voters in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).
Speaking exclusively with ETV Bharat, Mehdi, a prominent politician from Jammu and Kashmir, expressed deep concern over the manner in which voices of dissent and demands for accountability were suppressed in the national capital.
He alleged that the government is steering the country down a path where questioning constitutional institutions is not permitted.
On Saturday, MP Mehdi was seen moving around the Connaught Place area while attempting to reach Jantar Mantar.
Commenting on the barricading and heavy deployment of security forces, including RAF and CRPF, on all routes leading to Jantar Mantar, he said that he had been trying to reach the venue since morning but was turned back at every route and approach road.
Traffic Curbs, Security Bandobast Remain In Delhi For 2nd Consecutive Day https://t.co/qhRysAiZsu https://t.co/LcfeuR7u5P— ETV Bharat (@ETVBharatEng) October 11, 2026
"The massive presence of police and paramilitary forces here is proof of how voices of dissent and accountability are being stifled. To understand this, simply multiply what happened here today to the people by a hundred; that is the situation in Kashmir. This is exactly what happens in Kashmir," he said.
When asked about the contrast between the protests held at Ramlila Maidan or Jantar Mantar a decade ago, which did not witness restrictions and the harsh measures like shutting down metro services, cancelling trains, and suspending internet connectivity, he termed it as a "Chinese model."
He noted that protests occurred under previous governments as well, yet neither were metro services shut down nor were internet services suspended.
'RSS And BJP Undermining Democracy'
MP Mehdi alleged that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seek a system in the country where they remain entirely unchallenged and can utilise institutions to serve their own political interests.
He said that the current situation clearly reveals the ruling party's intent and "they want to ensure that people are left with neither the courage nor the right to challenge the government."
Act Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar
Addressing the two primary demands behind the protest, the scrapping of SIR and resignation of CEC coupled with criminal proceedings against him, Srinagar MP termed both demands justified.
He argued that when serious objections are raised from within the Election Commission itself, specifically by two commissioners, it is not "merely baseless speculation but a matter grounded in truth."
"In any functional democracy, demanding accountability and questioning such irregularities is a natural process," he said.
Speaking on the SIR issue, he cited observations made by the Supreme Court and noted that despite questions being raised by the judiciary and citizens, the system is being "maintained solely for the political benefit of the RSS and BJP." He said CEC Kumar should not only resign but also face legal action.
Reacting to the detention of opposition leaders like Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, and Pinarayi Vijayan, and the appeal to the youth to step forward in the national interest, MP Mehdi said that if the country does not wake up now, "history will never forgive us."
"There is no theft greater than the theft of a vote. If there is corruption, you can bring about change by voting out the government after four or five years. But when your vote is snatched away, you are stripped of your fundamental right as a citizen," he said.
Mehdi emphasised that it is through votes cast every five years that citizens assert their presence and power.
"If even this right is taken away, the country will gradually descend into dictatorship or an even worse state, and future generations will hold us responsible for it," he said.
When asked about the comment made by chief minister Omar Abdullah on social media that "Delhi is being turned into Kashmir", MP Mehdi expressed his agreement. He said that if "what was witnessed in Delhi today were magnified a hundredfold, it would mirror the daily reality of Kashmir."
"Such military presence, barricades, internet shutdowns, and communication blackouts are commonplace in Kashmir. The only difference is that in Delhi, leaders can expect to be released after a few hours of detention, whereas in Kashmir, such voices are suppressed under stringent laws like the UAPA and PSA," he said.
Also Read