Srinagar-Leh Highway Closed For Rescue And Clearance After Avalanche Kills Seven At Zojila Pass
A joint rescue operation by the Police, Army, CRPF and SDRF are currently underway at Zero Point, where the avalanche hit yesterday.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : March 28, 2026 at 1:46 PM IST
Srinagar: Authorities have closed the National Highway, connecting Kashmir and Ladakh through Zojila Pass, after an avalanche hit the vehicles on Friday, killing at least seven and injuring several others.
According to officials, the vital road link was closed today for traffic amid the rescue and snow clearance operation.
“Seven people were killed after several vehicles were buried in the avalanche at Zero Point near Zojila Pass in the Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday,” they said, adding that a ten-year-old child is among the deceased.
Traffic police said that the vehicles would be allowed to pass the 434 km highway once the road is cleared of avalanche debris.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police, Indian Army, CRPF, Ladakh Police, SDRF, and civil administration are currently conducting a joint operation.
The highway is a strategic two-lane road connecting Srinagar and Leh and is known for its high-altitude and dramatic scenery. It passes through the 11,575-ft-high Zojila Pass, where a tunnel is being constructed.
The spot where the avalanche hit the vehicles yesterday is prone to such occurrences due to its location.
Several officials and political leaders, including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Ladakh LG VK Saxena, and Union minister Jitendra Singh, expressed grief over the incident.
Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha also took stock of rescue and relief operations following the avalanche.
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