ETV Bharat / bharat

Srinagar-Leh Highway Closed For Rescue And Clearance After Avalanche Kills Seven At Zojila Pass

Rescue operations underway as tourists remain stranded after avalanches near Dayal Slide on NH-1, Zojila Pass, in Kargil on Friday. ( ANI Video Grab )

Srinagar: Authorities have closed the National Highway, connecting Kashmir and Ladakh through Zojila Pass, after an avalanche hit the vehicles on Friday, killing at least seven and injuring several others.

According to officials, the vital road link was closed today for traffic amid the rescue and snow clearance operation.

“Seven people were killed after several vehicles were buried in the avalanche at Zero Point near Zojila Pass in the Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday,” they said, adding that a ten-year-old child is among the deceased.

Traffic police said that the vehicles would be allowed to pass the 434 km highway once the road is cleared of avalanche debris.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police, Indian Army, CRPF, Ladakh Police, SDRF, and civil administration are currently conducting a joint operation.