Srinagar Civil Secretariat, 20 Other Offices Slated For Relocation; Traders Raise Livelihood Concerns
The Jammu and Kashmir government plans to relocate the Civil Secretariat and 20 other administrative offices to ease chronic congestion and accommodate massive population growth.
Published : August 28, 2026 at 3:40 PM IST
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government plans to relocate 21 major public offices out of Srinagar to ease chronic congestion in the summer capital, as proposed in the Master Plan-2035.
The shifting of the major governance offices is necessary to accommodate massive urban growth. By 2035, Srinagar's built-up area is expected to nearly double to 766 square kilometers, while its population is projected to surge from 1.2 million to 3 million.
Drafted by the Town Planning Organisation Kashmir, the Master Plan Srinagar-2035 was approved on February 13, 2019, by the State Administrative Council (SAC), which was headed by then-governor Satya Pal Malik. The Housing and Urban Development Department officially notified the plan on March 7, 2019.
Jammu and Kashmir was then a state, and after six months, in August 2019, it was downgraded and divided into two union territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.
Officials said that some amendments were made to the plan after the directions of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh regarding buffer zones of Dal and Nigeen lakes. The proposed amendments, once approved by the Jammu and Kashmir cabinet, will be made to the Master Plan and the same will be notified.
The plan envisages consolidation of all district-level offices and the seat of divisional administration under one roof in Mini-Secretariat at Batamaloo by way of re-organising the administrative offices and other activities. “The spaces so created shall be used for business development, tourism infrastructure and other activities besides creating some green spaces in the area,” it reads.
The Master Plan has proposed shifting, in future, the Civil Secretariat, the capital head, to Nowgam in the city outskirts, about 10 kilometres from its present location in the city. It reads that the Secretariat shall continue to function at its present location in the city till such time as the government may decide, but reserve the site at Nowgam along the National Highway Bypass near the proposed Traffic Rehabilitation Park for placement of the Secretariat in future.
A similar proposal during the then Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-Congress coalition government in 2005 to shift Secretariat to Parihaspora in Baramulla district, near the Srinagar outskirts, was strongly opposed by the National Conference, which was then in opposition.
The idea proposed by Muzaffar Hussain Baig, then finance minister and former PDP leader, was aimed at “decongesting and developing Srinagar” into a heritage tourist destination. Baig has said that the proposal, which would cost Rs 3500 crore, had received New Delhi’s nod. But it was abandoned after facing NC’s backlash.
Besides the Civil Secretariat, the plan suggests shifting the Forest Department at Lal Chowk, Old Assembly Complex, Old Secretariat Complex, Divisional Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner's Office Complex, Office of the Directorate of School Education, Kashmir, and Horticulture and Agriculture Department at Lal Mandi to the proposed Mini-Secretariat at Batmaloo, whose construction began in 2018. However, the Rs 80.26 crore project has not moved beyond the foundation stone laying due to paucity of funds.
The government has already shifted the District Court Complex to Tengpora in Batmaloo, close to the National Highway, and a new complex is coming up at Rakh-i-Gund in Bemina for the Srinagar wing of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court. Its foundation stone was laid by the then Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana in 2021.
The master plan has also proposed to shift the Doordarshan office near Srinagar International Airport, the Chief Justice accommodation to Gupkar, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution (CAPD) Godowns at Shaheed Gunj to Dry Port at Budgam near Railway Station, and convert the site into a public park, playfield, craft centre and multilevel parking.
The Old Assembly Complex, which is lying in a dilapidated condition, and some of its outer hutments presently house the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), has been proposed to be shifted to a mini-secretariat, with the present buildings to be used for tourism infrastructure. The Old Secretariat complex, which has been turned into a Museum and Art gallery, is also proposed to be shifted to a mini-secretariat. So are the offices of Divisional and Deputy Commissioners, currently located in the Tankipora area of the city, near the Civil Secretariat, to be converted into tourism infrastructure.
The headquarters of the Director Information and DIG Traffic at Polo View are proposed to be shifted to Bypass in Bemina along the National Highway. Similarly, the District Police Lines located in Karan Nagar area of the city are proposed to be shifted to Noorbagh in the Eidgah area of the capital. The Veterinary Hospital located at Maisuma in the heart of the city has been proposed to be shifted to Noorbagh in Eidgah and to convert its present infrastructure for tourism.
The Chest Disease Hospital, which is located in the congested Dalgate area, is proposed to be shifted to the city outskirts in Zewan, 10 kilometres away from its present location. The present CD hospital is proposed to be converted into a community facility centre.
Valley’s largest prison, Central Jail, which is located in the congested Badamwari and connected by a narrow road, has been proposed to be shifted to Khunmoh on the Srinagar outskirts. The present jail building may be converted into a Craft Centre. The Government Psychiatric Hospital, located adjacent to the Central Jail, has also been proposed to be converted into a Craft Centre and shifted to Khunmoh on the city’s outskirts.
The Government’s Poultry Farm, located in Badamwari in the Rainwarai area, in the vicinity of the Central Jail and Psychiatric Hospital, is also under the proposal of being shifted to Khunmoh on the city’s outskirts, and the present building is proposed to be converted into a Disaster Cell.
The Leper Hospital and Leper Colony, that has located inside the Lalbazar area in Old City, near the bank of Nigeen Lake, are proposed to be shifted to Khimber, Shuhama, Humchi and Saidpora on the city’s outskirts towards the north of the city, and the present colony, which houses many families which were hit by the leper disease, is proposed to be converted into tourism infrastructure.
The horticulture and agriculture departments situated at Lal Mandi near Jawahar Nagar area are proposed to be used for tourism and allied work, while these offices will be shifted to the proposed mini-secretariat on Batamaloo.
Citizens, traders raise livelihood concerns
In his recent first visit to the city’s area, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that many projects are ongoing for development of the city. “The other major demands of the city will be addressed, especially steps will be taken to decongest Srinagar and address traffic jams,” he told reporters after his early morning tour.
However, citizens say that decongesting the city should not come at the cost of the livelihood of its citizens and economic displacement of traders. “The people living around these offices and governance centres will suffer as their livelihood will be impacted. The government must consider rehabilitation of these people regarding their livelihood,” Yasir Mandoo, a young citizen of the city, told ETV Bharat.
He said the congested areas of the city face a shortage of space during weddings and mournings, and children and youth lack playgrounds. “So this kind of infrastructure must also be thought about,” he said.
Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF), a trade body that represents shopkeepers and traders, said that the Srinagar Master Plan planners must have done an economic survey to know how much the proposal will impact the livelihoods of shopkeepers, transporters and restaurant owners.
“The government must come up with a white paper about the impact and also hold consultations with the trade bodies. But no stakeholder consultation was held with us,” said Qazi Tauseef, KTMF spokesperson.
Also Read