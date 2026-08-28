ETV Bharat / bharat

Srinagar Civil Secretariat, 20 Other Offices Slated For Relocation; Traders Raise Livelihood Concerns

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government plans to relocate 21 major public offices out of Srinagar to ease chronic congestion in the summer capital, as proposed in the Master Plan-2035.

The shifting of the major governance offices is necessary to accommodate massive urban growth. By 2035, Srinagar's built-up area is expected to nearly double to 766 square kilometers, while its population is projected to surge from 1.2 million to 3 million.

Drafted by the Town Planning Organisation Kashmir, the Master Plan Srinagar-2035 was approved on February 13, 2019, by the State Administrative Council (SAC), which was headed by then-governor Satya Pal Malik. The Housing and Urban Development Department officially notified the plan on March 7, 2019.

Jammu and Kashmir was then a state, and after six months, in August 2019, it was downgraded and divided into two union territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Jahangir Chowk Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

Officials said that some amendments were made to the plan after the directions of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh regarding buffer zones of Dal and Nigeen lakes. The proposed amendments, once approved by the Jammu and Kashmir cabinet, will be made to the Master Plan and the same will be notified.

The plan envisages consolidation of all district-level offices and the seat of divisional administration under one roof in Mini-Secretariat at Batamaloo by way of re-organising the administrative offices and other activities. “The spaces so created shall be used for business development, tourism infrastructure and other activities besides creating some green spaces in the area,” it reads.

The Master Plan has proposed shifting, in future, the Civil Secretariat, the capital head, to Nowgam in the city outskirts, about 10 kilometres from its present location in the city. It reads that the Secretariat shall continue to function at its present location in the city till such time as the government may decide, but reserve the site at Nowgam along the National Highway Bypass near the proposed Traffic Rehabilitation Park for placement of the Secretariat in future.

A similar proposal during the then Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-Congress coalition government in 2005 to shift Secretariat to Parihaspora in Baramulla district, near the Srinagar outskirts, was strongly opposed by the National Conference, which was then in opposition.

Old Secretariate, Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

The idea proposed by Muzaffar Hussain Baig, then finance minister and former PDP leader, was aimed at “decongesting and developing Srinagar” into a heritage tourist destination. Baig has said that the proposal, which would cost Rs 3500 crore, had received New Delhi’s nod. But it was abandoned after facing NC’s backlash.

Besides the Civil Secretariat, the plan suggests shifting the Forest Department at Lal Chowk, Old Assembly Complex, Old Secretariat Complex, Divisional Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner's Office Complex, Office of the Directorate of School Education, Kashmir, and Horticulture and Agriculture Department at Lal Mandi to the proposed Mini-Secretariat at Batmaloo, whose construction began in 2018. However, the Rs 80.26 crore project has not moved beyond the foundation stone laying due to paucity of funds.

The government has already shifted the District Court Complex to Tengpora in Batmaloo, close to the National Highway, and a new complex is coming up at Rakh-i-Gund in Bemina for the Srinagar wing of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court. Its foundation stone was laid by the then Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana in 2021.