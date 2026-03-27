ETV Bharat / bharat

Srinagar Airport To See Restricted Flight Operations For Four Months

Srinagar: Flight operations will be restricted at Srinagar International Airport for carrying out civil works at the runway, an official said. The NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) issued by the Indian Air Force has restricted the flight operation until 5 PM for four months between April 6 and July 31. Currently, 60 flight movements operate daily between 8 and 10 PM at Srinagar Airport.

“While the watch hours will be reduced, flight movements are expected to increase in line with the DGCA-approved Summer Schedule. Airlines will plan and operate flights accordingly within the revised timings,” tweeted the Airport Authority of India.

This comes ahead of the summer season when tourist footfall is expected to surge at the airport. But the Airports Authority of India said that they remain committed to ensuring safe, efficient, and seamless travel. “Passengers are advised to stay updated through official channels and avoid unverified information,” it added.

President Travel Agents Association of Kashmir, Farooq Kuthu, said that the impact will not be ‘significant’ by the restrictions as the flights have not been cancelled. Besides Srinagar AirPort, three more airports will see up gradation of runway surfacing in the summer.