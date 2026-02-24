ETV Bharat / bharat

SriLankan Airlines Plans Colombo-Ahmedabad Direct Flights; To Enhance Partnership With Air India

New Delhi: Seeking to strengthen its presence in India, SriLankan Airlines plans to start direct flights between Colombo and Ahmedabad in the next three months, as well as enhance its partnership with Air India. Currently, SriLankan Airlines, which is operationally profitable, has 89 weekly flights from Colombo to nine cities in India, and Ahmedabad would be its tenth Indian destination.

The airline's Head of Commercial, Dimuthu Tennakoon, on Tuesday said Indians account for nearly 40 per cent of the carrier's annual traffic, which stood at over 4 million in 2025. Subject to regulatory approvals, SriLankan Airlines plans to start four weekly flights connecting Colombo and Ahmedabad.

Once the Ahmedabad flights are operational, Tennakoon said the airline would have a total of 93 weekly services to ten cities in India. The carrier has flights to Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Trivandrum, Madurai and Tiruchirappalli. In 2025, around 2.3 million tourists visited Sri Lanka.

At a briefing in the national capital on Tuesday, Tennakoon said India is its largest market, accounting for nearly 30 per cent of the airline's total passenger traffic and 23 per cent of overall visitor arrivals to the island.