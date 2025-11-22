President To Lead Constitution Day Celebrations At Central Hall
President Droupadi Murmu will lead Constitution Day celebrations in the historic Central Hall of the old Parliament building.
By PTI
Published : November 22, 2025 at 1:39 PM IST
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will lead Constitution Day celebrations in the historic Central Hall of the old Parliament building on Wednesday. Besides the president, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will also attend the event, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said. Constitution Day or Samvidhan Divas is observed to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949.
While some of the provisions of the Constitution came into force immediately, the rest came into effect on January 26, 1950 when India became a republic . Before 2015, the day was observed as Law Day.
National Constitution Day is celebrated every year on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Indian Constitution. Indian Constitution empowers every citizen to claim their rights and also ensures to obey their fundamental duties toward the nation and the society. The fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution such as the right to equality, right to freedom of speech, and the right to a fair trial.
To make citizens aware regarding constitutional ideas, understanding the values of justice, equality, liberty, and fraternity that the Constitution promotes, and popularizing its core principles for masses.
