ETV Bharat / bharat

Sri Ramoji Rao's 2nd Death Anniversary: 'His Glory Is Immortal', Says Chandrababu Naidu As Tributes Pour In

Sri Ramoji Rao's son Ch. Kiron offering tributes to his father at Ramoji Film City on Monday. ( ETV Bharat )

Ramoji Film City: Family members of Sri Ramoji Rao and employees of the Ramoji Group paid solemn tributes to the legendary media doyen on his second death anniversary here on Monday.

Floral tributes were paid to the portrait of Sri Ramoji Rao, the founder of Ramoji Group of Companies, who passed away on this day in 2024. Later, Ramoji Rao's memories were remembered in a memorial meeting held here.

Sri Ramoji Rao's 2nd Death Anniversary: Family, Employees Offer Floral Tributes (ETV Bharat)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu too offered heartfelt tributes to Sri Ramoji Rao in a message on social media. Naidu called him a proud luminary of the Telugu race, an epoch-maker in the media field, and a literary warrior.