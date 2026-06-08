Sri Ramoji Rao's 2nd Death Anniversary: 'His Glory Is Immortal', Says Chandrababu Naidu As Tributes Pour In
On the second death anniversary of Sri Ramoji Rao, family and employees of the group offered tributes to the legendary luminary at Ramoji Film City.
Published : June 8, 2026 at 11:23 AM IST
Ramoji Film City: Family members of Sri Ramoji Rao and employees of the Ramoji Group paid solemn tributes to the legendary media doyen on his second death anniversary here on Monday.
Floral tributes were paid to the portrait of Sri Ramoji Rao, the founder of Ramoji Group of Companies, who passed away on this day in 2024. Later, Ramoji Rao's memories were remembered in a memorial meeting held here.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu too offered heartfelt tributes to Sri Ramoji Rao in a message on social media. Naidu called him a proud luminary of the Telugu race, an epoch-maker in the media field, and a literary warrior.
"From an ordinary family, he ascended to extraordinary heights, transforming media into a platform for public awakening—his services are eternally memorable," Naidu said.
తెలుగు జాతి గర్వించదగ్గ మహనీయుడు, మీడియా రంగంలో ఓ యుగకర్త, అక్షర యోధుడు శ్రీ రామోజీరావు గారి 2వ వర్ధంతి సందర్భంగా ఆయనకు ఘన నివాళులు. సామాన్య కుటుంబం నుంచి అసామాన్య శిఖరాలను అధిరోహించి, మీడియాను ప్రజా చైతన్యానికి వేదికగా మలిచిన ఆయన సేవలు చిరస్మరణీయం. విలువలు, క్రమశిక్షణ, నిబద్ధత,… pic.twitter.com/1zy4Ygv7bw— N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) June 8, 2026
The Andhra CM said Sri Ramoji Rao's journey was guided by values, discipline, commitment, and bold courage, and serves as inspiration for generations.
"Journalism is not mere business... but social responsibility—this idealist Sri Ramoji garu showed by thought and deed," he said.
Naidu said the place he earned by providing media institutions that Telugu people take pride in is eternal in the hearts of the people. "Sri Ramoji Rao garu's glory is immortal. On this death anniversary, let each one of us remember him," he said in his post on X.
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