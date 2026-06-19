ETV Bharat / bharat

Sri Ramoji Rao's Legacy Celebrated At ISB Hyderabad's State-of-the-Art Auditorium

Hyderabad: Chairman and Managing Director of the Ramoji Group, Ch Kiron, on Friday reflected on the management philosophy of his father, Ramoji Group founder, late Sri Ramoji Rao, during an event held at the newly constructed Ramoji Auditorium at the Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad.

The event marked the first programme hosted at the auditorium, which was built by the Ramoji Foundation with a contribution of Rs 30 crore. Equipped with world-class facilities and seating capacity for 450 people, the auditorium has been designed to host international conferences, research seminars, lectures and academic programmes.

Chairman and Managing Director of the Ramoji Group, Ch Kiron addresses inaugural event at Ramoji Auditorium, ISB Hyderabad (ETV Bharat)

Jointly organised by the Ramoji Foundation and ISB, the event featured a performance by Suranjali Sangeetha Vibhavari, India's first all-women instrumental symphony ensemble. The programme was attended by members of the Ramoji family, ISB founder Rajat Gupta, ISB faculty members and US Consul General Laura Williams, among others.

Addressing the gathering, Kiron said he aspired to study at ISB someday and expressed admiration for its students.

"If ISB accepts me, I would like to become a student here soon. If I were 30 years younger, I would not have thought of graduating from anywhere other than ISB," he said.