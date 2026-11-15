ETV Bharat / bharat

Sri Ramoji Rao Birth Anniversary: Tribute Walk, Bike Rallies Held Across Telangana, Andhra

Ch Kiron, Chairman and Managing Director of the Ramoji Group and Sailaja Kiron, Managing Director of Margadarsi Chit Fund Private Limited during the flag off of the Tribute Walk ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: Commemorative events were held across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Sunday to mark the birth anniversary of Sri Ramoji Rao, the founder of the Ramoji Group.

Sri Ramoji Rao, a doyen of the Indian media landscape, was born on 16th November 1936. A 'Tribute Walk' was organised in Hyderabad on Sunday morning, celebrating his legacy.

Ch Kiron, Chairman and Managing Director of the Ramoji Group, Sailaja Kiron, Managing Director of Margadarsi Chit Fund Private Limited, and numerous Ramoji Group employees participated in the walkathon that covered three kilometres starting from Jalavihar in Hyderabad. Speaking on the occasion, Sailaja Kiron said the walkathon served as a grand tribute to Sri Ramoji Rao. Tribute Walk organised on the occasion of the birth anniversary Ramoji group founder Sri Ramoji Rao (ETV Bharat) Bike Rallies Across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Similar commemorative events were held across various districts of Telangana. Employees of Eenadu and Margadarsi participated in large numbers in the bike rallies held at Suryapet and Nizamabad. In Kothagudem town of Bhadradri Kothagudem district, a bike rally was organised by the employees of Margadarsi. Starting from the Margadarsi Chit Fund office, the rally passed through the town’s bus stand centre, Vijayanagar Colony, the railway station, and Yellandu Crossroads, eventually reaching Palwancha town. After traversing the main streets, the rally returned to the office. The staff who were part of the rally wore T-shirts and carried placards that celebrated the legacy of Sri Ramoji Rao. Bike rallies were organised in different parts of Andhra Pradesh, including Tirupati, Kakinada, and Guntur. Bike rally organised on the occasion of the birth anniversary Ramoji group founder Sri Ramoji Rao (ETV Bharat) In Tirupati, the rally began at the Margadarsi office and proceeded through the TUDA office junction, Srinivasam, Mamidikayala Mandi, Annamayya junction, MR Palli junction, and Balaji Colony. In Kakinada, the rally traversed from the Margadarsi office to the Sarpavaram junction, passing through Main Road, Jagannathapuram, and Devalayam Street. The bike rally organised in Guntur started from the Margadarsi office near Hindu College and moved through the Collectorate, Kankaragunta flyover, Pattabhipuram, Hanumayya Company, and Brindavan Gardens. A large number of employees from various Ramoji Group organisations participated in the commemorative events. A Life Dedicated To Nation Building