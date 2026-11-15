Sri Ramoji Rao Birth Anniversary: Tribute Walk, Bike Rallies Held Across Telangana, Andhra
A large number of employees from various Ramoji Group organisations participated in the commemorative events.
Published : November 15, 2026 at 10:17 AM IST
Hyderabad: Commemorative events were held across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Sunday to mark the birth anniversary of Sri Ramoji Rao, the founder of the Ramoji Group.
Sri Ramoji Rao, a doyen of the Indian media landscape, was born on 16th November 1936. A 'Tribute Walk' was organised in Hyderabad on Sunday morning, celebrating his legacy.
Ch Kiron, Chairman and Managing Director of the Ramoji Group, Sailaja Kiron, Managing Director of Margadarsi Chit Fund Private Limited, and numerous Ramoji Group employees participated in the walkathon that covered three kilometres starting from Jalavihar in Hyderabad. Speaking on the occasion, Sailaja Kiron said the walkathon served as a grand tribute to Sri Ramoji Rao.
Bike Rallies Across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh
Similar commemorative events were held across various districts of Telangana. Employees of Eenadu and Margadarsi participated in large numbers in the bike rallies held at Suryapet and Nizamabad.
In Kothagudem town of Bhadradri Kothagudem district, a bike rally was organised by the employees of Margadarsi. Starting from the Margadarsi Chit Fund office, the rally passed through the town’s bus stand centre, Vijayanagar Colony, the railway station, and Yellandu Crossroads, eventually reaching Palwancha town.
After traversing the main streets, the rally returned to the office. The staff who were part of the rally wore T-shirts and carried placards that celebrated the legacy of Sri Ramoji Rao. Bike rallies were organised in different parts of Andhra Pradesh, including Tirupati, Kakinada, and Guntur.
In Tirupati, the rally began at the Margadarsi office and proceeded through the TUDA office junction, Srinivasam, Mamidikayala Mandi, Annamayya junction, MR Palli junction, and Balaji Colony. In Kakinada, the rally traversed from the Margadarsi office to the Sarpavaram junction, passing through Main Road, Jagannathapuram, and Devalayam Street.
The bike rally organised in Guntur started from the Margadarsi office near Hindu College and moved through the Collectorate, Kankaragunta flyover, Pattabhipuram, Hanumayya Company, and Brindavan Gardens. A large number of employees from various Ramoji Group organisations participated in the commemorative events.
A Life Dedicated To Nation Building
Sri Ramoji Rao, a recipient of Padma Vibhushan, dedicated his life to nation-building through media, enterprise, and public service. He began his journey from modest roots and rose to become a towering figure in the nation, a guiding force in India’s media landscape.
Born into a humble farmer's family, Sri Ramoji Rao pressed ahead with unshakable resolve and ultimately became an institution in himself. From daily newspapers to weekly and monthly magazines, from multilingual TV channels to websites, he used multiple platforms to enlighten society.
Waking up before dawn, he stood at the doorstep of opportunity and revolutionised the Telugu information landscape through Eenadu. He brought countless innovations to journalism, upheld its highest standards throughout his life, and etched an indelible mark in the history of Indian media.
Eenadu became a household staple. Reading it over morning coffee and watching ETV news during dinner became habits in Telugu homes. ETV’s 24-hour news channels maintained a unique style, free from sensationalism, staying close to reality. Channels like ETV Abhiruchi, ETV Health, ETV Life, ETV Plus, and Cinema added diversity. ETV Bal Bharat brought knowledge to children. Sri Ramoji Rao pioneered regional language channels across India and built a robust news network through ETV Bharat.
Sri Ramoji Rao was also the man who elevated the chit fund business to corporate standards. Since 1962, Margadarsi has served millions in South India and is the No.1 chit fund in the country. Even when political powers targeted it unfairly, he stood firm. In an era when financial institutions were collapsing due to rumours, people’s trust in Margadarsi and in Sri Ramoji Rao remained rock-solid.
His contributions to the food industry were equally groundbreaking. Priya Pickles turned a traditional household product into a global export brand. His entry into hospitality, through Dolphin Hotel in Visakhapatnam, set new benchmarks. Modernised over the years, Dolphin became one of the finest in the region, also hosting guests of Ramoji Film City.
The Ramoji Film City, Sri Ramoji’s dream project, has become a global symbol of cinematic excellence. “Come with a script, go with the final print”, a promise he made and is being kept by the RFC. Hosting more than 3,000 films, it earned a place in the Guinness Book of World Records as the world’s largest film production centre.
He redefined film production with Ushakiron Movies in 1983, focusing on message-driven, wholesome entertainment. With the launch of ETV WIN, the group successfully entered OTT and also runs E-FM. Sri Ramoji Rao passed away on June 8, 2024, at the age of 87 in Hyderabad.
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