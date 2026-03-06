ETV Bharat / bharat

Sri Lankan Supreme Court Judge Files Plea In Karnataka HC Seeking Takedown Of Online Articles

By Mohammed Rafiq Mulla

Bengaluru: A judge of the Sri Lankan Supreme Court, AHM Dileep Nawaz, has approached the Karnataka High Court seeking directions to remove what he describes as defamatory news articles and related URLs published about him on certain online platforms.

The petition came up for hearing before a bench headed by Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum, which issued notices to the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Google India, Google Inc., Colombo Telegraph, and Lanka E News. The court also directed the petitioner’s counsel to serve notice to Colombo Telegraph and Lanka E News through email. The matter has been adjourned to March 16 for further hearing.

In his petition, Justice Nawaz stated that the news portals Colombo Telegraph and Lanka E News, allegedly run by two journalists who were deported from Sri Lanka, had published defamatory reports about him in 2015 and 2020. He requested the court to direct the removal of four news reports from the internet, including two published earlier and another article carried by Lanka E News in 2020. He also sought a complete ban on the URLs hosting these reports.

According to the petition, Justice Nawaz had issued a legal notice to Google in 2023 seeking removal of the content. However, he received no response. Since Google’s Indian headquarters is located in Bengaluru, he approached the Karnataka High Court seeking relief.