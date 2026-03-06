Sri Lankan Supreme Court Judge Files Plea In Karnataka HC Seeking Takedown Of Online Articles
Justice AHM Dileep Nawaz of Sri Lankan SC stated certain defamatory reports were published on him by some news portals in 2015 and 2020.
Published : March 6, 2026 at 8:17 PM IST
By Mohammed Rafiq Mulla
Bengaluru: A judge of the Sri Lankan Supreme Court, AHM Dileep Nawaz, has approached the Karnataka High Court seeking directions to remove what he describes as defamatory news articles and related URLs published about him on certain online platforms.
The petition came up for hearing before a bench headed by Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum, which issued notices to the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Google India, Google Inc., Colombo Telegraph, and Lanka E News. The court also directed the petitioner’s counsel to serve notice to Colombo Telegraph and Lanka E News through email. The matter has been adjourned to March 16 for further hearing.
In his petition, Justice Nawaz stated that the news portals Colombo Telegraph and Lanka E News, allegedly run by two journalists who were deported from Sri Lanka, had published defamatory reports about him in 2015 and 2020. He requested the court to direct the removal of four news reports from the internet, including two published earlier and another article carried by Lanka E News in 2020. He also sought a complete ban on the URLs hosting these reports.
According to the petition, Justice Nawaz had issued a legal notice to Google in 2023 seeking removal of the content. However, he received no response. Since Google’s Indian headquarters is located in Bengaluru, he approached the Karnataka High Court seeking relief.
Justice Nawaz further submitted that, as a sitting judge of the Sri Lankan Supreme Court, it would be ethically inappropriate for him to initiate a defamation case in Sri Lankan courts. He argued that doing so could lead to a conflict of interest and would violate the established legal principle that no person should act as a judge in their own case. He said approaching the courts in Sri Lanka would raise ethical concerns and go against judicial propriety.
The petition also stated that the disputed reports were published when he was serving as the President of the Court of Appeal in Sri Lanka. Justice Nawaz alleged that the reports were published with malicious intent to damage his reputation and dignity, based on a legal opinion he had given in agreement with the then Attorney General. He said a politically motivated and trivial case that had been filed based on these allegations was later dismissed. Following this, he was promoted to the Supreme Court.
Despite this, the allegedly defamatory reports continue to circulate online and are being shared widely, subjecting him to what he described as a “media trial.” The petition claims that this has not only harmed his personal reputation but has also undermined the dignity and integrity of the judiciary.
Justice Nawaz told the court that he has full faith in India’s judicial system, which he described as impartial and accessible regardless of nationality. He argued that the right to life and personal liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution of India extends to foreigners as well, and therefore an Indian court has the jurisdiction to hear his plea.
