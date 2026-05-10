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Sri Lankan Prez, PM Modi And Rahul Gandhi Send Best Wishes To Vijay After Oath Ceremony

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C. Joseph Vijay speaks during the oath taking ceremony at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Chennai on Sunday. ( ANI Video Grab )

Chennai: Several political and world leaders including Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake congratulated TVK chief C. Joseph Vijay soon after he took the oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

“Congratulations to Hon. C. Joseph Vijay on being sworn in as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu are connected through history, culture, enterprise, and enduring people-to-people ties across generations,” Dissanayake wrote on X.

Highlighting the growing economic potential arising from closer regional cooperation, stating, “Our future holds immense economic promise and opportunity as Sri Lanka and India continue to build ever closer ties and a stronger partnership.”

Dissanayake also expressed hope for deeper collaboration with the new Tamil Nadu government. “I look forward to working together, within the strong India-Sri Lanka partnership, towards greater prosperity and progress. The people of Sri Lanka join me in wishing you and the people of Tamil Nadu every success,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also commended Vijay on taking the oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. “Best wishes for his tenure ahead. The Central Government will keep working with the Tamil Nadu Government to improve the lives of people,” he posted on X.

In his congratulatory message, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that Tamil Nadu has chosen “a new generation, a new voice, a new imagination”.

“My good wishes to Thiru Vijay - may he fulfil the hopes of the people of Tamil Nadu,” he posted on X after attending the oath taking ceremony.