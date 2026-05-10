Sri Lankan Prez, PM Modi And Rahul Gandhi Send Best Wishes To Vijay After Oath Ceremony
In his congratulatory message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said "the central government will keep working with the Tamil Nadu Government to improve" peoples' lives.
Published : May 10, 2026 at 3:21 PM IST
Chennai: Several political and world leaders including Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake congratulated TVK chief C. Joseph Vijay soon after he took the oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.
“Congratulations to Hon. C. Joseph Vijay on being sworn in as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu are connected through history, culture, enterprise, and enduring people-to-people ties across generations,” Dissanayake wrote on X.
Highlighting the growing economic potential arising from closer regional cooperation, stating, “Our future holds immense economic promise and opportunity as Sri Lanka and India continue to build ever closer ties and a stronger partnership.”
Congratulations to Hon. C. Joseph Vijay on being sworn in as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.— Anura Kumara Dissanayake (@anuradisanayake) May 10, 2026
Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu are connected through history, culture, enterprise, and enduring people-to-people ties across generations. Our future holds immense economic promise and…
Dissanayake also expressed hope for deeper collaboration with the new Tamil Nadu government. “I look forward to working together, within the strong India-Sri Lanka partnership, towards greater prosperity and progress. The people of Sri Lanka join me in wishing you and the people of Tamil Nadu every success,” he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also commended Vijay on taking the oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. “Best wishes for his tenure ahead. The Central Government will keep working with the Tamil Nadu Government to improve the lives of people,” he posted on X.
Tamil Nadu has chosen.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 10, 2026
A new generation. A new voice. A new imagination.
My good wishes to Thiru Vijay - may he fulfil the hopes of the people of Tamil Nadu. pic.twitter.com/sp8FsMLBOb
In his congratulatory message, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that Tamil Nadu has chosen “a new generation, a new voice, a new imagination”.
“My good wishes to Thiru Vijay - may he fulfil the hopes of the people of Tamil Nadu,” he posted on X after attending the oath taking ceremony.
Congratulations to Thiru C. Joseph Vijay on taking oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. Best wishes for his tenure ahead. The Central Government will keep working with the Tamil Nadu Government to improve the lives of people.@TVKVijayHQ— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 10, 2026
Former Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin also congratulated his successor but with qualms.
“Don't start saying right away that the government has no money. It does have it. What’s needed is the will to give it to the people and the ability to govern,” Stalin told Vijay.
“You yourself mentioned in your very first speech the accusation that ‘the previous government left behind a debt of Rs 10 lakh crore and emptied the treasury’... The debt level of Tamil Nadu is within the permitted limits,” Stalin wrote on X.
“We clearly explained the financial position of the Tamil Nadu government in the February budget itself. Didn't you know that? It was only after that that you gave various promises to the people? Don't deceive the people who voted for you again and try to divert the issue,” he added.
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan termed Vijay becoming Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu a “historic win”.
“May the state of Tamil Nadu shine under the leadership of the president of the Tamil Nadu Victory League, the Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, my brother Thiru. Vijay @TVKVijayHQ. May it reach new heights. I convey my heartfelt congratulations,” Haasan wrote on X.
“Heartfelt congratulations to the Indian National Congress, the Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, and the Indian Union Muslim League, which have extended their support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government by respecting the verdict of the people,” he added.
TVK chief Vijay on Sunday took the oath as the ninth Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu following his majestic success in the debut elections.
The oath was administered by Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, with LoP Rahul, Vijay’s parents, actress Trisha Krishnan and others in attendance at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.
Apart from Vijay, nine other TVK leaders, including N. Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, KA Sengottaiyan, KG Arunraj, P. Venkataramanan, R. Nirmalkumar, Rajmohan, TK Prabhu and S. Keerthana, will take an oath as ministers in his maiden cabinet.
Ahead of his swearing-in ceremony, Vijay welcomed and greeted Governor Arlekar to the venue. The TVK chief also introduced the governor to all the ministers-designate.
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