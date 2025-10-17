Sri Lankan PM Visits Delhi Government School, Explores Collaboration In Education
Sri Lankan PM's visit to Delhi government school aimed to showcase the capital's modern school infrastructure, innovative teaching methods and digital learning environment.
New Delhi: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya on Friday visited the Sarvodaya Co-Ed Vidyalaya in Rohini, accompanied by Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood. The visit aimed to showcase the capital's modern school infrastructure, innovative teaching methods and digital learning environment.
Ashish Sood briefed Harini Amarasuriya on how the Delhi government has equipped its government schools with state-of-the-art facilities over the past few years. He informed her about the smart classes, digital learning, new teaching methods, and infrastructure improvements.
Amarasuriya interacted with the school's teachers and students and learned about their experiences. The students demonstrated their projects and digital learning experiments to the Sri Lankan Prime Minister. Amarasuriya stated that Delhi's education model is an inspiring example for developing countries.
#WATCH | श्रीलंका की प्रधानमंत्री डॉ. हरिनी अमरसूर्या अपनी पहली भारत यात्रा पर नई दिल्ली पहुंची हैं। अपनी यात्रा के दौरान, वे प्रधानमंत्री मोदी और विदेश मंत्री डॉ. एस जयशंकर से मुलाकात करेंगी। pic.twitter.com/3rV9c3gWFU— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) October 16, 2025
Sood, in a post on X, said he had the privilege of accompanying the visiting dignitary during the tour, which "showcased modern infrastructure, innovative teaching practices and a digital learning environment."
"The visit provided a meaningful opportunity for interaction with students and teachers, reflecting the shared belief that education is the foundation of progress and partnership," he said.
Sood added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi government continues to strengthen public education and develop future-ready schools.
Sood said that it is a matter of pride for Delhi that the Sri Lankan Prime Minister visited a government school. He added, "We consider education not just a means of employment, but a means of equality and progress in society."
Highlighting the significance of the visit, Sood said it will further strengthen educational cooperation and dialogue between India and Sri Lanka.
