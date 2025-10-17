ETV Bharat / bharat

Sri Lankan PM Visits Delhi Government School, Explores Collaboration In Education

New Delhi: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya on Friday visited the Sarvodaya Co-Ed Vidyalaya in Rohini, accompanied by Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood. The visit aimed to showcase the capital's modern school infrastructure, innovative teaching methods and digital learning environment.

Ashish Sood briefed Harini Amarasuriya on how the Delhi government has equipped its government schools with state-of-the-art facilities over the past few years. He informed her about the smart classes, digital learning, new teaching methods, and infrastructure improvements.

Amarasuriya interacted with the school's teachers and students and learned about their experiences. The students demonstrated their projects and digital learning experiments to the Sri Lankan Prime Minister. Amarasuriya stated that Delhi's education model is an inspiring example for developing countries.

Sood, in a post on X, said he had the privilege of accompanying the visiting dignitary during the tour, which "showcased modern infrastructure, innovative teaching practices and a digital learning environment."