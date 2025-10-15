ETV Bharat / bharat

Sri Lankan PM Aamarasuriya To Visit India From Oct 16 To 18

New Delhi: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Aamarasuriya will undertake a three-day visit to India beginning Thursday, in what will be her first trip to India after assuming charge of the top office. Aamarasuriya will meet Indian political leaders to discuss bilateral issues of mutual interest, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Her visit to India comes over six months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled to the island nation. The Sri Lankan prime minister's visit continues the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Sri Lanka, advancing the deep and multi-faceted bilateral ties, the MEA said in a statement.

"It will further strengthen the bonds of friendship, reinforced by India's 'MAHASAGAR Vision' and its 'Neighbourhood First' policy," it said.

Modi announced the vision MAHASAGAR or "Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions" for India's engagement with the Global South during his visit to Mauritius in March.