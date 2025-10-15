ETV Bharat / bharat

Sri Lankan PM Aamarasuriya To Visit India From Oct 16 To 18

MEA said that PM Aamarasuriya will meet Indian political leaders to discuss bilateral issues of mutual interest.

PM Aamarasuriya To Visit India
File photo of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dr Harini Amarasuriya (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : October 15, 2025 at 7:59 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Aamarasuriya will undertake a three-day visit to India beginning Thursday, in what will be her first trip to India after assuming charge of the top office. Aamarasuriya will meet Indian political leaders to discuss bilateral issues of mutual interest, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Her visit to India comes over six months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled to the island nation. The Sri Lankan prime minister's visit continues the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Sri Lanka, advancing the deep and multi-faceted bilateral ties, the MEA said in a statement.

"It will further strengthen the bonds of friendship, reinforced by India's 'MAHASAGAR Vision' and its 'Neighbourhood First' policy," it said.

Modi announced the vision MAHASAGAR or "Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions" for India's engagement with the Global South during his visit to Mauritius in March.

The Sri Lankan prime minister will also deliver a keynote address at the 'NDTV World Summit'. Amarasuriya, who is also the education minister of Sri Lanka, will visit Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi as well as NITI Aayog to explore avenues of collaboration in the domains of education and technology, according to the MEA.

The Sri Lankan prime minister, a distinguished alumna of the Hindu College of Delhi University, will also visit her alma mater. In addition, she will participate in a business event to strengthen commercial linkages between the countries, the MEA said.

Also Read

Chinese President Xi Meets Sri Lankan PM Amarasuriya, Calls For Stronger Security Collaboration

TAGGED:

PM AAMARASURIYA VISIT TO INDIA
SRI LANKA AND INDIA
SRI LANKA PM AAMARASURIYA

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Kashmiri Youth Turn GTA Into ‘Halal’ Reel Series: No Guns, Just Bread Runs And Family Chores

ETV Bharat Impact: Odisha's 'Tree Man' Gets New Home After 40 Years Of Green Mission, Thanks To Hyderabad-Based Trust

Giving Dignity To Dead: Karnataka Woman Living In Crematorium Has Cremated Over 4000 Bodies In A Decade

Back To School | Cracking The Code Of Lightning & Thunderstorms: Facts We Hold, Forecasts We Can't Make

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.