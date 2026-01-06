ETV Bharat / bharat

Sri Lankan Navy Continues Arrests, As Tamil Nadu Fishermen Await Lasting Solution

By C Hussain

Chennai: Compared to the last four years, arrests, attacks and boat seizures involving fishermen have decreased in 2025. The arrest of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing in Sri Lankan waters, in violation of the international maritime boundary agreement between India and Sri Lanka, has been a recurring issue.

The India-Sri Lanka International Maritime Boundary Agreement was established in 1974. Furthermore, under another agreement signed between the Indian and Sri Lankan governments in 1976, Indian fishing vessels and fishermen are prohibited from fishing in Sri Lankan waters.

Despite this, Tamil Nadu fishermen are periodically arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly crossing the international boundary and fishing in Sri Lankan waters. Not only that, their belongings are confiscated or damaged, and fishermen are also subjected to attacks.

Recently, nine fishermen from the Mayiladuthurai district were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy. Following this incident, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on January 3.

In the letter, he urged that “necessary steps be taken through appropriate diplomatic channels to prevent the arrest of fishermen from Tamil Nadu by the Sri Lankan Navy and to ensure the immediate release of all fishermen and their fishing boats currently in Sri Lankan custody.”

Here, we look at the data regarding the arrests of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy from 2022 to 2025.