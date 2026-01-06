Sri Lankan Navy Continues Arrests, As Tamil Nadu Fishermen Await Lasting Solution
Data shows a drop in arrests and seizures of Tamil Nadu fishermen in 2025, even as the maritime boundary dispute with Sri Lanka continues.
Published : January 6, 2026 at 12:59 PM IST
By C Hussain
Chennai: Compared to the last four years, arrests, attacks and boat seizures involving fishermen have decreased in 2025. The arrest of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing in Sri Lankan waters, in violation of the international maritime boundary agreement between India and Sri Lanka, has been a recurring issue.
The India-Sri Lanka International Maritime Boundary Agreement was established in 1974. Furthermore, under another agreement signed between the Indian and Sri Lankan governments in 1976, Indian fishing vessels and fishermen are prohibited from fishing in Sri Lankan waters.
Despite this, Tamil Nadu fishermen are periodically arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly crossing the international boundary and fishing in Sri Lankan waters. Not only that, their belongings are confiscated or damaged, and fishermen are also subjected to attacks.
Recently, nine fishermen from the Mayiladuthurai district were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy. Following this incident, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on January 3.
In the letter, he urged that “necessary steps be taken through appropriate diplomatic channels to prevent the arrest of fishermen from Tamil Nadu by the Sri Lankan Navy and to ensure the immediate release of all fishermen and their fishing boats currently in Sri Lankan custody.”
Here, we look at the data regarding the arrests of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy from 2022 to 2025.
|Year
|Fishermen Arrested
|Fishermen Attacked
|Boats Seized
|2022
|229
|10
|31
|2023
|220
|28
|33
|2024
|526
|20
|72
|2025
|172
|2
|18
Comparing the last four years, the statistics show a decline in the number of fishermen arrested, attacks and boat seizures in 2025. It is noteworthy that 73 fishermen and 251 fishing boats from Tamil Nadu are currently in Sri Lankan custody.
Arrests In 2025
- On January 27, while fishing with 360 trawlers from the Karaikal district of Puducherry, 13 fishermen from Pudukkottai were arrested along with their boat near Neduntheevu for allegedly crossing the maritime boundary.
- On February 3, while more than 200 trawlers went fishing from the Mandapam coast, the Sri Lankan Navy arrested 10 fishermen and seized one boat near the Mannar border.
- On February 9, the Sri Lankan Navy arrested 14 fishermen from Rameswaram and seized two trawlers.
- On March 27, the Sri Lankan Navy arrested 11 Rameswaram fishermen near Katchatheevu.
- On July 29, 14 fishermen who were fishing near Dhanushkodi were arrested.
- On August 6, 14 fishermen from Rameswaram were arrested for allegedly crossing the maritime boundary.
- On October 9, the Sri Lankan Navy arrested 47 Tamil Nadu fishermen during the night hours and seized five trawlers.
- On November 3, 35 fishermen from Tamil Nadu and Karaikal were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy.
- On November 10, the Sri Lankan Navy arrested 14 fishermen and seized their boat.
The Indian government continues to urge the Sri Lankan government through bilateral mechanisms, diplomatic channels and official meetings to secure the early release of Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested in Sri Lanka and the return of their seized boats.
As part of this effort, the issue was raised during Narendra Modi’s meeting with the Sri Lankan President on December 16, 2024. In all such meetings, India has emphasised that the issue should be addressed solely on humanitarian and livelihood grounds.
In March 2025, a consultative meeting was held in Sri Lanka between representatives of fishermen’s associations from Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka regarding issues faced by fishermen.
During the meeting, it was stressed that the governments of both countries should hold talks and reach a permanent solution to the problems faced by fishermen from both nations.
Tamil Nadu fishermen expect that a lasting solution can be achieved if both governments engage in high-level talks to resolve the long-standing fishermen’s issue.
