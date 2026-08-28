ETV Bharat / bharat

Sri Lankan Navy Commander Holds Talks With Indian Navy Chief, Defence Secretary

New Delhi: The Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy, Vice Admiral Damian Fernando, held talks with Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, aiming to bolster maritime security cooperation and enhance training synergy between the two navies, officials said on Thursday.

Vice Admiral Fernando is on an official visit to India from August 26-29, and the visit is aimed at further strengthening bilateral maritime cooperation and enhancing navy-to-navy engagements between India and Sri Lanka. V Adm Fernando assumed office as the 27th Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy on July 1. This is his first official visit abroad, they said.

He was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour at the South Block lawn. He also paid homage to the fallen soldiers by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial on Thursday.

"He also held discussions with Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan on furthering bilateral maritime cooperation, including joint operations, capacity building, training and measures related to maritime security," a spokesperson of the Indian Navy said. Chief of Defence Staff General N S Raja Subramani interacted with Vice Admiral Fernando.

In a post on X, the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff said, "The leaders reviewed existing bilateral defence cooperation, explored new avenues for joint military training and capacity enhancement, and discussed key regional security matters to further deepen the India–Sri Lanka strategic partnership." V Adm Fernando also called on Vice Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit.

In a post on X, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said, "VAdm Damian Fernando, Commander of the #SriLankaNavy, called on Vice Chief of the Air Staff Air Mshl Ashutosh Dixit during his official visit to India. The interaction reaffirmed the shared commitment towards strengthening operational cooperation and enhancing interoperability. It also reinforced closer engagement and enduring ties between the two neighbours. #IAF #IndiaSriLanka"