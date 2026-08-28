Sri Lankan Navy Commander Holds Talks With Indian Navy Chief, Defence Secretary
Vice Admiral Fernando is visiting India from August 26 to 29 to strengthen bilateral maritime cooperation and navy-to-navy engagements between India and Sri Lanka.
Published : August 28, 2026 at 8:59 AM IST
New Delhi: The Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy, Vice Admiral Damian Fernando, held talks with Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, aiming to bolster maritime security cooperation and enhance training synergy between the two navies, officials said on Thursday.
Vice Admiral Fernando is on an official visit to India from August 26-29, and the visit is aimed at further strengthening bilateral maritime cooperation and enhancing navy-to-navy engagements between India and Sri Lanka. V Adm Fernando assumed office as the 27th Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy on July 1. This is his first official visit abroad, they said.
He was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour at the South Block lawn. He also paid homage to the fallen soldiers by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial on Thursday.
Gen NS Raja Subramani #CDS, interacted with Vice Admiral Damian Fernando, Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy, during his official visit to India.— HQ IDS (@HQ_IDS_India) August 27, 2026
The leaders reviewed existing bilateral defence cooperation, explored new avenues for joint military training and capacity enhancement,… pic.twitter.com/KIYSf5xW4i
"He also held discussions with Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan on furthering bilateral maritime cooperation, including joint operations, capacity building, training and measures related to maritime security," a spokesperson of the Indian Navy said. Chief of Defence Staff General N S Raja Subramani interacted with Vice Admiral Fernando.
In a post on X, the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff said, "The leaders reviewed existing bilateral defence cooperation, explored new avenues for joint military training and capacity enhancement, and discussed key regional security matters to further deepen the India–Sri Lanka strategic partnership." V Adm Fernando also called on Vice Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit.
In a post on X, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said, "VAdm Damian Fernando, Commander of the #SriLankaNavy, called on Vice Chief of the Air Staff Air Mshl Ashutosh Dixit during his official visit to India. The interaction reaffirmed the shared commitment towards strengthening operational cooperation and enhancing interoperability. It also reinforced closer engagement and enduring ties between the two neighbours. #IAF #IndiaSriLanka"
VAdm Damian Fernando, Commander of the #SriLankaNavy, called on Vice Chief of the Air Staff Air Mshl Ashutosh Dixit during his official visit to India.— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) August 27, 2026
The interaction reaffirmed the shared commitment towards strengthening operational cooperation and enhancing interoperability.… pic.twitter.com/1FCY4mZkIG
As part of the visit, V Adm Fernando will travel to Kochi to visit Indian naval training establishments and headquarters of the Southern Naval Command, with a focus on enhancing training linkages and professional exchanges between the two navies, the official said. The Sri Lanka Navy is an important and longstanding maritime partner of the Indian Navy.
"The visit of V Adm Damian Fernando is expected to further consolidate the longstanding and multifaceted navy-to-navy relationship between India and Sri Lanka, contributing to enhanced maritime cooperation and greater stability in the Indian Ocean Region," he added. In a post on X, the defence ministry here said V Adm Fernando paid a courtesy call on Defence Secretary Singh in New Delhi on Thursday.
Commander of the Sri Lankan Navy, Vice Admiral Damian Fernando paid a courtesy call on Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi on August 27, 2026. The two sides reviewed activities and projects under the Bilateral Defence Cooperation Plan and reaffirmed their… pic.twitter.com/UHbeerL4B6— Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) August 27, 2026
"The two sides reviewed activities and projects under the Bilateral Defence Cooperation Plan and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening bilateral defence cooperation in areas of mutual interest. Vice Admiral Damian Fernando is on a three-day official visit to India," it said. The Indian Navy, in a post on X on Thursday, shared some photos of his visit and the ceremonial welcome accorded to him.
"#BridgesofFriendship VAdm Damian Fernando, Commander of the #SriLankaNavy, is on an official visit to India. He was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the South Block Lawns, New Delhi, followed by bilateral discussions with Adm Krishna Swaminathan, #CNS. The deliberations focused on strengthening #maritimesecurity cooperation, institutionalised training and capacity-building initiatives," it said.
🇮🇳 🤝 🇱🇰#BridgesofFriendship— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) August 27, 2026
VAdm Damian Fernando, Commander of the #SriLankaNavy, is on an official visit to India.
He was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the South Block Lawns, New Delhi, followed by bilateral discussions with Adm Krishna Swaminathan, #CNS. The… pic.twitter.com/KrZLk54txL
"The high-level engagement reaffirms the deep-rooted maritime bonds between #India and #SriLanka and contributes to sustained peace and stability across the #IOR, in line with India's vision of #MAHASAGAR. To further enhance training synergy between the two navies, VAdm Damian Fernando will also be visiting @IN_HQSNC, Kochi," the Indian Navy said.
During the visit, V Adm Fernando is also scheduled to meet other senior defence officials and interact with representatives of the Indian defence industry to explore avenues for cooperation and collaboration, the officials said.
V Adm Fernando has specialised in gunnery and missiles at the Indian Navy's premier training establishment, INS Dronacharya, where he was adjudged the 'Best All Round Officer', they said.