ETV Bharat / bharat

Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 9 Tamil Nadu Fishermen

The Sri Lankan Navy handed over the nine arrested fishermen to the country's fisheries authorities.

Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 9 Tamil Nadu Fishermen
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 22, 2026 at 10:47 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Ramanathapuram: The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested as many as nine fishermen from Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu for fishing across the border.

Nine fishermen who went fishing from the Rameswaram fishing port today were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy near the Gulf of Mannar on charges of fishing across the border. The police also seized the boat they were using.

The Sri Lankan Navy handed over the nine arrested fishermen to the country's fisheries authorities. The Sri Lankan authorities are continuing to question the Tamil Nadu fishermen. They are expected to be produced before the Kilinochchi court after the investigation.

This incident has caused shock in the Rameswaram area. This is not the first instance of Sri Lankan Navy apprehending Tamil Nadu fishermen.

Earlier on May 12, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay had urged Union Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar to utilise all available diplomatic channels to secure the early release and safe repatriation of all detained fishermen and their fishing boats in Sri Lanka.

In his letter, Vijay had pointed to the apprehension of six fishermen. "I wish to draw your attention to the arrest of six fishermen belonging to Mandapam in Ramanathapuram District by the Sri Lankan Navy today (12.05.2026)," he had said.

Read More

  1. Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Urges MEA Top Use All Means For Release Of Tamil Nadu Fishermen From Sri Lankan Custody
  2. Missing Bengal Trawler Recovered With Nine Bodies; Six Fishermen Still Untraced

TAGGED:

SRI LANKAN
TAMIL NADU
SRI LANKAN NAVY
GULF OF MANNAR
FISHERMEN

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.