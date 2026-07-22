Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 9 Tamil Nadu Fishermen
The Sri Lankan Navy handed over the nine arrested fishermen to the country's fisheries authorities.
Published : July 22, 2026 at 10:47 PM IST
Ramanathapuram: The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested as many as nine fishermen from Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu for fishing across the border.
Nine fishermen who went fishing from the Rameswaram fishing port today were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy near the Gulf of Mannar on charges of fishing across the border. The police also seized the boat they were using.
The Sri Lankan Navy handed over the nine arrested fishermen to the country's fisheries authorities. The Sri Lankan authorities are continuing to question the Tamil Nadu fishermen. They are expected to be produced before the Kilinochchi court after the investigation.
This incident has caused shock in the Rameswaram area. This is not the first instance of Sri Lankan Navy apprehending Tamil Nadu fishermen.
Earlier on May 12, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay had urged Union Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar to utilise all available diplomatic channels to secure the early release and safe repatriation of all detained fishermen and their fishing boats in Sri Lanka.
In his letter, Vijay had pointed to the apprehension of six fishermen. "I wish to draw your attention to the arrest of six fishermen belonging to Mandapam in Ramanathapuram District by the Sri Lankan Navy today (12.05.2026)," he had said.
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