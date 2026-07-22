ETV Bharat / bharat

Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 9 Tamil Nadu Fishermen

Ramanathapuram: The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested as many as nine fishermen from Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu for fishing across the border.

Nine fishermen who went fishing from the Rameswaram fishing port today were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy near the Gulf of Mannar on charges of fishing across the border. The police also seized the boat they were using.

The Sri Lankan Navy handed over the nine arrested fishermen to the country's fisheries authorities. The Sri Lankan authorities are continuing to question the Tamil Nadu fishermen. They are expected to be produced before the Kilinochchi court after the investigation.