Sri Lanka Values "Special Strategic Ties" With India, Says Opposition Leader Premadasa

New Delhi: Sri Lanka's Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has underlined Colombo's commitment to strengthening its "special strategic relationship" with India, describing it as central to the island nation's foreign policy and peace efforts in the region.

Speaking to ANI during his ongoing visit to India, Premadasa said that Sri Lanka's main opposition party believes in nurturing close ties with New Delhi, while maintaining constructive engagement with other countries.

"I can tell you what we believe in as a party, the main opposition party. We believe in having a special relationship, a special strategic relationship with India, and that relationship is very special," Premadasa said.

Further, Sajith Premadasa also backed India's long-pending bid for a permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), calling it a recognition of "global power realities" and that he will continue to support that effort. Premadasa said India's inclusion in the UNSC "would be a recognition of the practical realities of international politics."

"Years before, it was I who spoke openly about India being given a permanent seat in the UN Security Council. So it's an old topic for me," he said. "I will continue to support that effort, and I think that is a practical exposition of global power realities. You cannot discard India. You cannot marginalise India. India's representation at the UNSC would be a recognition of the practical realities of international politics."

He added that Colombo's foreign policy approach would continue to prioritise cooperation with India, given the two nations' deep-rooted historical, cultural, and economic connections.

"In that context, we also have to work with all other countries. Our common objective is to promote peace. Peacebuilding is our objective. While maintaining this special relationship with India, we would like to act as a mediator, as the middle person to bring about peace, harmony, security and tranquillity in all the regions you spoke about," he added.

Premadasa's remarks come amid heightened geopolitical interest in the Indian Ocean region, where India and China have both sought to expand their influence. During his visit, Premadasa met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday, where both leaders discussed India-Sri Lanka relations under the "Neighbourhood First" policy.