Spring Flooding In Jammu Kashmir Sends Warning Across The Himalayas In India
Jammu Kashmir faces unpredictable springs with reduced snow, increased rainfall, and flooding, signalling a deeper Himalayan climate shift impacting rivers, roads, and communities.
Published : April 4, 2026 at 5:45 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s spring, once marked by melting snow, almond blossoms, and a gradual rise in river flows, is now increasingly accompanied by flooded roads, landslides, and emergency weather alerts. The recent wet spell highlights what scientists call a “deeper Himalayan shift”, characterised by reduced snow cover, increased rainfall, and a far more unpredictable spring season.
On Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Centre Srinagar forecast a five-day wet spell for Jammu and Kashmir, warning of light to moderate rain across most districts from April 4 to April 8, with thunderstorms, gusty winds, hail in isolated places and intense showers that may trigger flash floods and waterlogging in low-lying areas. The department specifically advised farmers to suspend field operations on April 4 and again from April 7 to 8.
The IMD’s national bulletin reinforced the warning, saying that Jammu and Kashmir is likely to receive scattered to fairly widespread rainfall and snowfall in higher reaches through the week, with isolated heavy rainfall on April 4 and another active western disturbance expected from April 7 to 9. The IMD also flagged thundersqualls with wind speeds up to 70 km/h and hailstorm activity over the Union Territory.
The rainfall already recorded tells the story of how intense this spring pulse has become.
According to IMD Srinagar’s morning observations up to 8:30 am, Srinagar city received 25.1 mm of rain, while the airport logged 29.2 mm. Gulmarg recorded 32.2 mm, Qazigund 18.8 mm, Kupwara 14.1 mm and Pahalgam 12 mm. In the Jammu division, Batote received 53.8 mm, Udhampur 31.7 mm and Katra 32.2 mm. What stands out is that snowfall across these stations remained at zero, even in places that historically would have seen late-season snow accumulation.
Across the wider Hindu Kush Himalaya, the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development has been warning of declining snow persistence, a measure of how long seasonal snow remains on the ground before melting. Recent regional assessments cited by climate researchers show snow persistence in the western Himalaya has dropped sharply, with deficits reaching nearly 23.6 per cent below normal in recent seasons.
For Kashmir, that means the mountains are losing their natural water storage buffer. Snow once acted as a slow-release reservoir, feeding the Jhelum and its tributaries steadily through spring. Rain, by contrast, runs off almost immediately. The result is sharper river rises, sudden urban flooding and flashier stream behaviour.
“What we are witnessing is a clear phase shift in Himalayan precipitation,” said Irfan Rashid, Associate Professor at the Department of Geoinformatics, University of Kashmir. “A larger share of spring moisture is now falling as rain instead of remaining stored as seasonal snow. That reduces the mountain’s buffering capacity and pushes more water rapidly into streams, urban drains and flood channels.”
Rashid said this transition was especially dangerous for Kashmir because the Valley’s floodplain settlements, highways and drainage systems evolved around slower snowmelt cycles. “Once the snow reservoir weakens, rivers respond faster, slopes destabilise sooner and even moderate rain spells can create flood-like situations,” he said.
Saturday’s traffic advisory from the J&K Traffic Police reflected how quickly the weather translated into risk on the ground. Shooting stones, landslides and mudslides were reported between Nashri and Banihal on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. Single-lane movement was allowed on several stretches, while the Mughal Road remained temporarily closed due to fresh snowfall.
Authorities also restricted movement on the Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road, allowing only escorted convoys after snow clearance. The Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag road stayed shut under district orders.
The J&K administration’s advisories throughout the day reflected a broader emergency response pattern. The IMD Centre asked residents in low-lying areas to remain alert for waterlogging and flash flood-like conditions, while the Traffic Police urged commuters to avoid non-essential travel on vulnerable mountain stretches, especially the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. Farmers were separately advised to suspend fieldwork during the most weather windows of April 4 and April 7 to 8.
District authorities also asked people living near slide-prone slopes, nallahs and streams to avoid unnecessary movement during intense showers, as rainfall on thawing ground can quickly trigger local slope failures and sudden stream surges.
This highway disruption is increasingly central to the climate story. What used to be isolated winter closures are now extending into spring because precipitation events are arriving as mixed rain, wet snow and slope-failure episodes. Saturated mountain slopes fail faster when rain falls on residual snowpack or thawing ground.
Scientific literature now suggests the hazard chain is widening beyond roads and rivers.
A recent peer-reviewed study in the Journal of Glaciology mapped 155 glacial lakes across the Kashmir Himalaya and found that ice-contact proglacial lakes expanded by 26 per cent between 1992 and 2024. The researchers identified five lakes with very high susceptibility to glacial lake outburst floods, threatening thousands of buildings, 15 major bridges, roads and a hydroelectric project downstream.
Critically, the study Glacial lake outburst flood susceptibility and potential downstream implications across the Kashmir Himalaya notes that high precipitation events are among the main triggers that can destabilise moraine-dammed lakes.
Rashid, who is also among the co-authors of the latest study, said intense spring rainfall is becoming a critical hazard multiplier. “When extreme precipitation coincides with expanding proglacial lakes, unstable moraines and thawing slopes, the downstream risk rises sharply. Roads, bridges and hydropower assets become far more vulnerable,” he said.
The same study points to accelerated glacial thinning in Kashmir at rates among the highest in the Himalayan arc, up to 0.66 metres annually in some sectors. As glaciers retreat, new lakes form and older lakes expand, creating a landscape far more sensitive to spring cloudbursts and intense rain pulses.
From Srinagar’s flooded roads to blocked highways in Ramban, the Valley is emerging as a frontline signal of how climate volatility is reshaping mountain cities across India. Similar transitions are now being reported in Shimla, Gangtok, Joshimath and other Himalayan urban centres where snow-fed hydrology is giving way to rain-driven extremes.
The warning from climate scientists is simple: when mountain precipitation changes phase from snow to rain, every system downstream changes with it. Rivers peak faster. Landslides multiply. Drainage designed for gradual meltwater fails under cloudburst-style runoff. Urban floodplains become active again.
Kashmir’s spring flooding is therefore no longer just a seasonal disruption. “Kashmir is becoming an early-warning laboratory for the rest of the Himalaya,” Rashid said. “What is unfolding here today in spring hydrology, snow loss and flood response is likely to become the future reality for many mountain cities across India.”
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