ETV Bharat / bharat

Spring Flooding In Jammu Kashmir Sends Warning Across The Himalayas In India

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s spring, once marked by melting snow, almond blossoms, and a gradual rise in river flows, is now increasingly accompanied by flooded roads, landslides, and emergency weather alerts. The recent wet spell highlights what scientists call a “deeper Himalayan shift”, characterised by reduced snow cover, increased rainfall, and a far more unpredictable spring season.

On Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Centre Srinagar forecast a five-day wet spell for Jammu and Kashmir, warning of light to moderate rain across most districts from April 4 to April 8, with thunderstorms, gusty winds, hail in isolated places and intense showers that may trigger flash floods and waterlogging in low-lying areas. The department specifically advised farmers to suspend field operations on April 4 and again from April 7 to 8.

The IMD’s national bulletin reinforced the warning, saying that Jammu and Kashmir is likely to receive scattered to fairly widespread rainfall and snowfall in higher reaches through the week, with isolated heavy rainfall on April 4 and another active western disturbance expected from April 7 to 9. The IMD also flagged thundersqualls with wind speeds up to 70 km/h and hailstorm activity over the Union Territory.

A view of flooded road in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

The rainfall already recorded tells the story of how intense this spring pulse has become.

According to IMD Srinagar’s morning observations up to 8:30 am, Srinagar city received 25.1 mm of rain, while the airport logged 29.2 mm. Gulmarg recorded 32.2 mm, Qazigund 18.8 mm, Kupwara 14.1 mm and Pahalgam 12 mm. In the Jammu division, Batote received 53.8 mm, Udhampur 31.7 mm and Katra 32.2 mm. What stands out is that snowfall across these stations remained at zero, even in places that historically would have seen late-season snow accumulation.

Across the wider Hindu Kush Himalaya, the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development has been warning of declining snow persistence, a measure of how long seasonal snow remains on the ground before melting. Recent regional assessments cited by climate researchers show snow persistence in the western Himalaya has dropped sharply, with deficits reaching nearly 23.6 per cent below normal in recent seasons.

For Kashmir, that means the mountains are losing their natural water storage buffer. Snow once acted as a slow-release reservoir, feeding the Jhelum and its tributaries steadily through spring. Rain, by contrast, runs off almost immediately. The result is sharper river rises, sudden urban flooding and flashier stream behaviour.

Latest weather forecast (IMD Srinagar)

“What we are witnessing is a clear phase shift in Himalayan precipitation,” said Irfan Rashid, Associate Professor at the Department of Geoinformatics, University of Kashmir. “A larger share of spring moisture is now falling as rain instead of remaining stored as seasonal snow. That reduces the mountain’s buffering capacity and pushes more water rapidly into streams, urban drains and flood channels.”

Rashid said this transition was especially dangerous for Kashmir because the Valley’s floodplain settlements, highways and drainage systems evolved around slower snowmelt cycles. “Once the snow reservoir weakens, rivers respond faster, slopes destabilise sooner and even moderate rain spells can create flood-like situations,” he said.