ETV Bharat / bharat

Sportswriter Austin Coutinho Alleges Bank Apathy Post Wife's Demise

A former fast bowler and Mumbai's Ranji probable in the 1980s, Coutinho retired from Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. as Senior Manager – CRM in December 2014. In another post, he wrote, "As a coach I have mentored state/IPL level cricketers, and footballers too. My wife was a teacher for 33 years. I want to use her pension savings to help talented young sportspersons. Will you help me mentor more stars, at my age? Thanks!"

Coutinho, in a post on X, said his wife died two months bank and he had been to the Chembur Branch of Indian Bank five times to delete her name from a joint account. However, the bank, despite him being a senior citizen, has not yet acted on his appeal. "I am 71. My wife expired 2 months ago. I have been to your Chembur Branch 5 times to delete her name from joint a/c. Money blocked. No headway. Nobody cares if you are senior citizen. Close down this branch," he mentioned in the post on X.

Hyderabad: Days after a tribal man from Odisha exhumed the body of his sister to withdraw money from her bank account, a similar instance of banks' apathy towards their customers was highlighted by Austin Coutinho, a renowned caricaturist and sportswriter.

Coutinho alleged the bank has blocked all his deceased wife's accounts despite him submitting the required documents.

In response, Indian Bank, in its X handle mentioned, "Dear Sir, We apologize for the inconvenience caused and appreciate you for bringing this to our attention. Kindly provide us your contact details via DM. Our team will reach out to you shortly. Thank you for your patience". The bank further asked Coutinho to not share any personal details on an open forum and delete the tweet.

"In the interest of customers privacy, please do not share any personal details on open forum as it can be misused. Kindly delete the tweet and Direct Message us the details," the bank mentioned.

Several netizens including MP Karti P Chidambaram have come out in Coutinho's support since his posts on X. In a post, Karti wrote, "There is no end to the travails of an average customer with banks in India. @RBI."

Another X user said, "Sir I can feel your pain & anguish. When I lost my father & mother in span of 2 years , I had horrid time with @canarabank in bangalore for some payments from my papa account, to boot it my papa served canara bank for 32 years . My mother account I have given up at canara bank".

Another user, not too sympathetic with Coutinho wrote, "Just tell the full story, Stop making villain out of Bank employees They didn’t have any personal enmity with you As you said pension dues are there, so you have to clear the dues and if Banker remove name without clearing dues he will be penalised STOP THE ENTITLEMENT."