ETV Bharat / bharat

Sports University In Haryana's Sonipat District: HC Tells State Govt To Accept V-C’s Resignation And Make Interim Arrangements

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued an order while hearing a petition challenging the appointment of former IPS officer Ashok Kumar as the Vice-Chancellor of the Sports University in Haryana's Sonipat district.

Dr DS Mor, alias Devendra Singh Mor, and another petitioner had filed the petition in this matter. It sought to declare the appointment of the third respondent as the university's Vice-Chancellor illegal and void ab initio (invalid from the start). It was alleged that the appointment violated the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations of 2018. Additionally, a letter dated July 15, 2024, regarding the determination of the Vice-Chancellor's salary, was also challenged.

The Vice-Chancellor in question stated that, due to personal reasons, he is unable to continue in the role and will submit his resignation within three weeks. Subsequently, Justice Harpreet Singh Brar disposed of the petition, directing the state government to accept the resignation and make interim arrangements for the Vice-Chancellor's position.

According to the High Court's order, the Vice-Chancellor is to submit his resignation within three weeks, and the state government must accept it within one week of receipt. In the interim, the procedure prescribed in the university's statutes is to be followed. The court cited Rule 2 of the university's regulations, which stipulates that if the post of Vice-Chancellor falls vacant due to resignation, the senior-most Dean should discharge the duties of the Vice-Chancellor on an interim basis. This arrangement will continue until a new Vice-Chancellor is appointed.

The High Court directed the state government to ensure that the appointment of the university's next Vice-Chancellor is made in compliance with the UGC regulations of 2018. Attention has also been drawn to the judgment delivered in 2026 in the case of "Dr S Mohan vs. Secretary to the Chancellor, Puducherry Technological University & Another".

The High Court clarified that all necessary actions, including accepting the resignation, making interim arrangements, and initiating the process for appointing a new Vice-Chancellor, must be completed by October 31, 2026. The Bench also appreciated the assistance provided by the "amicus curiae" appointed to aid the court in this matter.