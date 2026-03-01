ETV Bharat / bharat

Shia Leaders In India Mourn Ayatollah Khamenei's Killing In US-Israel Strikes

Lucknow: Sporadic protests broke out across India on Sunday after Iran confirmed the killing of its supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the joint US-Israel strikes on Tehran the preceding day, which also killed the country's Defence Minister and Chief of Army Staff.

Shia Leaders In Lucknow Announce 3-Day Mourning

Shia leadership in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow has announced three days of mourning. The leadership is also holding a candlelight vigil against the Shia leader's killing.

In a video statement released here, Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad announced three days of mourning on the “martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei”. He appealed to the entire Muslim community and all humanitarians to keep their shops and business establishments closed in protest.

Jawad also announced that a condolence meeting will be held at the Chota Imambara in the Uttar Pradesh capital at 8 p.m., followed by a candlelight vigil. The Shia cleric has appealed to community members across India to hold the condolence meetings and candlelight vigils in the respective states.

Following the Shia cleric's announcement, the Dargah Hazrat Abbas Road Business Board has been closed in protest at the killing of the Shia leader.

Shia religious leader Maulana Yasoob Abbas, General Secretary of the Shia Personal Law Board, said that a “strong protest” will be held on Saturday at Lucknow's Chhota Imambara against America and Israel.

“A massive protest will be held at Lucknow's Chhota Imambara at 8:30 pm. There is a wave of mourning in the Shia community due to the martyrdom of Supreme Leader Khamenei Sahib”.

Maulana Saif Abbas Naqvi, President of the Shia Moon Committee paid tribute to the slain Shia leader Ayatollah Khamenei saying he was “not just the leader of Iran, but the leader of all Muslims in the world”.

“The proof of this is the way Khamenei raised his voice against Israel's attack on Palestine, he was the voice of every weak, poor, and oppressed person. I believe that today the whole world has seen how America and Israel have perpetrated terrorism and plunged the entire Middle East into war,” he said.

Massive Protests In Kashmir Amid Heavy Police Deployment

Massive Shia protests broke out in Kashmir valley on Sunday after Iran confirmed the killing of supreme leader Ayatollah Khemenei in the US-Israeli strikes. Large throngs of Shia mourners including women and children took to streets raising slogans against the US and Israel over their leader's killing.

In capital Srinagar, groups of protesters thronged the Lal Chowk city centre to register their protest. A heavy police force has been deployed across the city to prevent any law and order situation.

Shia Muslims take out a protest against Iran supreme leader Ayatollah Khemenei's killing in US-Israel strikes, in Srinagar (PTI)

Separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq who condemned Khamenei's killing in US-Israel strikes, announced a complete strike in the valley on Monday.