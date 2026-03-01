Shia Leaders In India Mourn Ayatollah Khamenei's Killing In US-Israel Strikes
Shia leaders in Lucknow have announced a three-day mourning and a candle light vigil on Sunday evening.
Lucknow: Sporadic protests broke out across India on Sunday after Iran confirmed the killing of its supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the joint US-Israel strikes on Tehran the preceding day, which also killed the country's Defence Minister and Chief of Army Staff.
Shia Leaders In Lucknow Announce 3-Day Mourning
Shia leadership in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow has announced three days of mourning. The leadership is also holding a candlelight vigil against the Shia leader's killing.
In a video statement released here, Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad announced three days of mourning on the “martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei”. He appealed to the entire Muslim community and all humanitarians to keep their shops and business establishments closed in protest.
Jawad also announced that a condolence meeting will be held at the Chota Imambara in the Uttar Pradesh capital at 8 p.m., followed by a candlelight vigil. The Shia cleric has appealed to community members across India to hold the condolence meetings and candlelight vigils in the respective states.
Following the Shia cleric's announcement, the Dargah Hazrat Abbas Road Business Board has been closed in protest at the killing of the Shia leader.
Shia religious leader Maulana Yasoob Abbas, General Secretary of the Shia Personal Law Board, said that a “strong protest” will be held on Saturday at Lucknow's Chhota Imambara against America and Israel.
“A massive protest will be held at Lucknow's Chhota Imambara at 8:30 pm. There is a wave of mourning in the Shia community due to the martyrdom of Supreme Leader Khamenei Sahib”.
Maulana Saif Abbas Naqvi, President of the Shia Moon Committee paid tribute to the slain Shia leader Ayatollah Khamenei saying he was “not just the leader of Iran, but the leader of all Muslims in the world”.
“The proof of this is the way Khamenei raised his voice against Israel's attack on Palestine, he was the voice of every weak, poor, and oppressed person. I believe that today the whole world has seen how America and Israel have perpetrated terrorism and plunged the entire Middle East into war,” he said.
Massive Protests In Kashmir Amid Heavy Police Deployment
Massive Shia protests broke out in Kashmir valley on Sunday after Iran confirmed the killing of supreme leader Ayatollah Khemenei in the US-Israeli strikes. Large throngs of Shia mourners including women and children took to streets raising slogans against the US and Israel over their leader's killing.
In capital Srinagar, groups of protesters thronged the Lal Chowk city centre to register their protest. A heavy police force has been deployed across the city to prevent any law and order situation.
Separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq who condemned Khamenei's killing in US-Israel strikes, announced a complete strike in the valley on Monday.
"Deeply saddened and outraged at the brutal killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei by the US and Israel that has shaken the Muslim world. The people of JK collectively condemn this brutality and the ongoing aggression against Iran, as well as the massacre of innocent girl students in Minab. In this hour of immense sorrow, our hearts beat with the resilient people of Iran. May Allah grant strength to the oppressed, elevate the martyrs, and bring swift justice to those responsible for this," Mirwaiz said in a post on X.
Deeply saddened and outraged at the brutal killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei by the US and Israel that has shaken the Muslim world. The people of JK collectively condemn this brutality and the ongoing aggression against Iran, as well as the massacre of… pic.twitter.com/ZsstuE4yUo— Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (@MirwaizKashmir) March 1, 2026
Calling for unity among Muslims, he said, "This is a moment for the Ummah to rise above divisions and stand united and register our protest and solidarity against this killing and the continued aggression in the region. Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulama (MMU) has called for a complete strike tomorrow. We urge the people to observe it with unity, dignity, and complete peacefulness".
Protests, Mourning By Shias In Karnataka
Residents in parts of Karnataka have expressed grief and anger over the Iran supreme leader's killing.
In Alipur, the atmosphere is one of collective mourning. The entire town on Sunday spilled on the streets in protest against Khamenei's killing with many people dressed in black as a symbol of grief. Local shops have been closed for three days in protest.
Natiq Alipuri, Member of the Karnataka Urdu Academy from Alipur, said that Khamenei's killing had deeply saddened residents. “We are saddened by the attack on Iran and the martyrdom of Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei. He was known for raising his voice for the oppressed, especially the people of Palestine. His loss is painful for many,” he said.
Recalling Khamenei's visit to Alipur years ago, Alipuri said the connection made the moment more personal for the town. He also condemned the Israel-US bombing of a school building in Iran which has left around 150 people dead.
“When children are killed in a school, it is not just an attack on a country, it is an attack on humanity. Such acts must be condemned, no matter who is responsible,” he said.
According to him, the Anjuman in Alipur has announced a three-day mourning period that includes Quran recitations and special prayers. A procession is being planned, subject to police permission. “We will follow all government rules and regulations,” he added.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Moulana Syed Ibrahim described the Israeli and US attacks on Iran as “unprovoked and highly condemnable.” He said, “It is unfortunate that many Islamic countries are silent spectators. Instead of standing united, they appear divided and focused on internal conflicts.”
Syed Ib e Hassan, a Bengaluru-based business owner, also questioned the circumstances surrounding the strikes. “There were earlier discussions taking place, so this sudden attack raises serious questions. How could it succeed when the Iranian military was said to be on high alert?” he asked.
He dismissed claims in some Western media reports that Iranian leaders had gone into hiding. “That does not match what we know. They believe in martyrdom and would not conceal themselves,” he said.
Silent Protest Planned In Bengaluru
In Bengaluru, discussions are ongoing about organising public demonstrations, subject to official approval. Syed Zamin Raza, President of Anjuman e Islamia Bengaluru, told ETV Bharat that a silent protest has been planned at Askari Masjid. “The protest is to condemn the Israeli regime’s attack on Iran in association with US forces,” he said, adding that all necessary permissions would be obtained.
Hassan also referred to India’s foreign policy in this context. He noted that while India has strengthened defence ties with Israel in recent years, it continues to support a two-state solution for Palestine at the United Nations. “People are watching closely to see how India balances its relations,” he said.
Community leaders said that while emotions are high, all activities in Karnataka would remain peaceful and within the law.
