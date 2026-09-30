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Spiritual Guru Kalki Bhagavan Passes Away In Chennai At 77, Final Rites To Be Conducted On Saturday

Varadayyapalem (Tirupati): Renowned spiritual leader Kalki Bhagavan passed away on Tuesday during treatment at a hospital in Chennai. He was 77.

The spiritual guru was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai for the last 10 days due to severe illness and breathed his last at 3 PM on Tuesday, a spokesperson of the Ekam Trust said.

Kalki Bhagavan's son, Krishnaji, along with 'Dasajis' (disciples) and representatives from the ashram (Ekam Trust), were present at the hospital when doctors confirmed his demise.

Today, at 11 AM, his mortal remains were shifted to the Ekam Temple (Golden City) in Battulavallam under Varadayyapalem Mandal of Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati for public viewing.

Preparations are underway for conduct of Kalki Bhagavan's final rites and construct a 'Samadhi' at the temple premises on Saturday.

From Vijay Kumar To Kalki Bhagavan