Spiritual Guru Kalki Bhagavan Passes Away In Chennai At 77, Final Rites To Be Conducted On Saturday
Over the years, Kalki Bhagavan had conducted numerous spiritual programmes alongside his wife Amma Bhagavan, and has devotees across the globe.
Published : September 30, 2026 at 1:28 PM IST
Varadayyapalem (Tirupati): Renowned spiritual leader Kalki Bhagavan passed away on Tuesday during treatment at a hospital in Chennai. He was 77.
The spiritual guru was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai for the last 10 days due to severe illness and breathed his last at 3 PM on Tuesday, a spokesperson of the Ekam Trust said.
Kalki Bhagavan's son, Krishnaji, along with 'Dasajis' (disciples) and representatives from the ashram (Ekam Trust), were present at the hospital when doctors confirmed his demise.
Today, at 11 AM, his mortal remains were shifted to the Ekam Temple (Golden City) in Battulavallam under Varadayyapalem Mandal of Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati for public viewing.
Preparations are underway for conduct of Kalki Bhagavan's final rites and construct a 'Samadhi' at the temple premises on Saturday.
From Vijay Kumar To Kalki Bhagavan
Kalki Bhagavan was the founder of spiritual organisation called 'Oneness', which is headquartered in Varadaiahpalem, Tirupati. Over time, he conducted numerous spiritual programmes alongside his wife Amma Bhagavan, and has devotees across the globe.
Born as Vijay Kumar, he worked as an LIC agent and a teacher for several years, before he introduced himself to the world as Kalki Bhagavan in 1992, proclaiming himself to be an avatar of Kalki. Initially, he established an ashram at Shanthipuram in the Kuppam constituency and later imparted spiritual teachings as 'Kalki Bhagavan' from the Neman area near Tiruvallur in Tamil Nadu.
Subsequently, he opened an office under the name 'Kalki Rural Development Trust' at Govardhanapuram in the Varadayyapalem Panchayat. At these ashrams, he conducted spiritual classes including meditation and 'Mukti Deeksha' (initiation for liberation) for devotees from across the country as well as from abroad.
In 2008, the Oneness organisation inaugurated the Ekam temple, featuring a massive modern spiritual center and meditation facility, in Varadaiahpalem, built at a cost of Rs 200 crore. Over the years, Kalki Bhagavan had also established trusts under various names, such as Kalki Rural Development, Oneness Human, Loka Foundation, and Mukti.
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