ETV Bharat / bharat

'Spirit Of Bihar Is...': PM Modi Tells Farmers Twirling Gamchas In Coimbatore

Coimbatore: Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday said that when he sees farmers throwing up their towels and expressing joy, he thinks, 'Has the wind of Bihar started blowing here?'

The Organic Farming Summit organised by the South Indian Organic Farming Federation began today in Coimbatore. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Coimbatore this afternoon to attend it.

PM Modi, who inaugurated the three-day conference, presented awards to 18 farmers. He also released the 21st instalment of the Prime Minister's Kisan Yojana to nine crore farmers across the country. Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, Union Minister of State L. Murugan and others were present.

PM Modi said, "I extend my greetings to all the people of Tamil Nadu. I have come an hour late to this event. I apologise to you for this. Here, the president of the Farmers' Association, PR Pandian, gave a very good speech. I have often wished that I had learned Tamil. In that regard, I have urged RN Ravi to translate Pandian's comments into Hindi or English. When I reached the venue of the event, many people were waving their towels. I too thought that the wind of Bihar has started blowing here?".