'Spirit Of Bihar Is...': PM Modi Tells Farmers Twirling Gamchas In Coimbatore

The South Indian Organic Farming Federation was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Coimbatore

PM Narendra Modi
In this screengrab from a video posted on Nov. 19, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering during South India Natural Farming Summit, in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 19, 2025 at 5:58 PM IST

2 Min Read
Coimbatore: Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday said that when he sees farmers throwing up their towels and expressing joy, he thinks, 'Has the wind of Bihar started blowing here?'

The Organic Farming Summit organised by the South Indian Organic Farming Federation began today in Coimbatore. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Coimbatore this afternoon to attend it.

PM Modi, who inaugurated the three-day conference, presented awards to 18 farmers. He also released the 21st instalment of the Prime Minister's Kisan Yojana to nine crore farmers across the country. Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, Union Minister of State L. Murugan and others were present.

PM Modi said, "I extend my greetings to all the people of Tamil Nadu. I have come an hour late to this event. I apologise to you for this. Here, the president of the Farmers' Association, PR Pandian, gave a very good speech. I have often wished that I had learned Tamil. In that regard, I have urged RN Ravi to translate Pandian's comments into Hindi or English. When I reached the venue of the event, many people were waving their towels. I too thought that the wind of Bihar has started blowing here?".

"This Coimbatore belongs to many special things. Lord Muruga of Marudhamala resides here. CP Radhakrishnan from Coimbatore is leading us as the Vice President. Moreover, Coimbatore is the Shakti Peeth of the South. It is contributing greatly to the Indian nation in the textile sector. Organic farming is an important thing here," the Prime Minister said.

"Farmers addressed this conference. Although I could not understand it, I could fully feel it. If I had not been able to come to this conference, I would not have been able to understand many things. The youth are modernising agriculture. There will be a big change in the agricultural sector in the coming years. It will resonate in the world arena," he said.

He said that up to Rs 4 lakh crore has been released for small farmers till now. "Chemicals in agriculture will destroy the fertility of our soil. It should be avoided gradually. Farmers should completely return to organic farming. Organic farming is the main need of this century. Farmers are happy with the reduction in GST. This government is providing many incentives for the progress of farmers. It will continue throughout time," he said.

