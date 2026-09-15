ETV Bharat / bharat

SpiceJet's Two Dubai Flights Face Inordinate Delay; Passengers Protest At Delhi Airport

New Delhi: Around 200 SpiceJet passengers protested at the Delhi airport as their flights to Dubai were rescheduled multiple times and faced inordinate delays since Monday, according to a source.

Two flights, SG 5111 and SG 5105, were scheduled to depart for Dubai in the morning and evening on Monday, respectively. However, the departures were rescheduled. Many passengers are stuck at the airport, the source said.

When contacted, the airline spokesperson on Tuesday deeply regretted the inconvenience caused to passengers and said alternate flights were being arranged.

The source also said that around 200 passengers protested at various places at the Delhi airport's Terminal 3 (T3) since late Monday evening, and airport officials have taken up the matter with the SpiceJet executives.