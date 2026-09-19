ETV Bharat / bharat

SpiceJet Passengers Face Tough Time At Delhi Airport Due To Flight Delays

"Delhi Airport teams are actively coordinating with the airline and relevant stakeholders to support affected passengers and provide necessary assistance to help normalise the situation," DIAL said in the post on X in the morning.

New Delhi: Scores of SpiceJet passengers faced a tough time at the Delhi Airport on Saturday as three flights experienced inordinate delays. Delhi airport operator DIAL shared a video clip of many passengers standing at a boarding gate at the airport on X. DIAL said it regretted the inconvenience faced by passengers due to operational disruption of some SpiceJet flights.

In a statement, SpiceJet said flights SG121 and SG127 operating from Delhi to Leh and SG2160 from Delhi to Jammu were delayed due to operational reasons.

"The flights have departed and already landed at their destinations," the airline said, adding that it deeply regrets the inconvenience caused to the passengers.

On September 15, around 200 SpiceJet passengers protested at the Delhi airport as their flights to Dubai were rescheduled multiple times and faced inordinate delays. SpiceJet has been facing multiple headwinds in recent times.

Last week, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu told PTI that the civil aviation ministry and regulator DGCA were closely watching the financials and operations of SpiceJet. The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) is the country's largest airport and handles over 1,300 flight movements daily.