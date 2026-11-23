ETV Bharat / bharat

SpiceJet Crisis Deepens: Passenger Misses Father's Last Rites Amid Flight Delays; Pilots Warn Of Safety Risks

New Delhi: SpiceJet's mounting financial and operational crisis has intensified concerns over the airline's ability to sustain its operations, with widespread flight cancellations, delayed salaries, grounded aircraft and mounting dues affecting its functioning. The crisis has also raised questions about passenger safety, regulatory oversight and the airline's ability to honour its published flight schedules, with aviation experts drawing comparisons with the collapse of Kingfisher Airlines, Jet Airways and Go First.

The impact of the airline's repeated delays and cancellations was highlighted by a distressing incident in which a passenger reportedly missed his father's last rites after being unable to reach home on time. A video of the incident, shared on Instagram by Yash Dabas, president of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU), shows the passenger breaking down and pleading with airline staff and other airport personnel to let him leave.

In the video, the distressed passenger is heard saying, "Mera papa dead kar gaya, mere papa ke jana chahta (My father has died, I want to go to my father)", expressing his desperation to reach home after his father's death. The video has triggered criticism on social media over repeated flight disruptions and the difficulties faced by passengers travelling with urgent personal and family commitments.

FIP Warns Of Implications Of SpiceJet's Finances On Flight Safety

Meanwhile, the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has sought the intervention of Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, warning that SpiceJet's worsening financial position could have implications for flight safety. In a 12-page letter sent on Sunday, the pilots' body flagged delayed salaries, grounded aircraft, mounting debts and unpaid dues to service providers, arguing that prolonged financial distress could affect airline operations.

FIP has also demanded a mandatory annual financial and safety-risk assessment for every scheduled airline, along with quarterly monitoring of carriers facing financial distress.

"An airline's financial health and its operational safety cannot be treated as two independent matters," FIP president C S Randhawa said in the letter, arguing that financial difficulties can affect cockpit operations and aircraft maintenance long before they become evident in a company's financial statements.

The letter highlighted SpiceJet's declining position in the domestic aviation market, stating that its market share had fallen from 21 per cent in 2014 to barely 0.6 per cent in October 2026.

Describing the airline's difficulties as systemic rather than a temporary cash-flow problem, FIP said they could not be resolved merely through short-term financial infusions. It pointed to persistent cash-flow constraints, a largely grounded fleet, delayed employee salaries and unpaid dues to airports, oil companies, aircraft lessors and maintenance providers. The pilots' body also said some service providers had reportedly shifted the airline to cash-and-carry payment arrangements.

DGCA Showcause Notice To SpiceJet

The concerns come days after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a seven-day show-cause notice to SpiceJet on November 17, expressing concern over its ability to maintain operations, meet financial obligations and bring grounded aircraft back into service. The regulator also flagged repeated flight cancellations and delays, unpaid dues and regulatory non-compliance.

According to reports, SpiceJet cancelled 31 of its 42 scheduled flights at Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru airports on November 19, highlighting the extent of its operational difficulties. Its domestic market share has also fallen sharply, while a significant portion of its fleet remains grounded.