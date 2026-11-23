SpiceJet Crisis Deepens: Passenger Misses Father's Last Rites Amid Flight Delays; Pilots Warn Of Safety Risks
Expert flags SpiceJet's financial distress, warning of operational risks and gaps in regulatory oversight, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : November 23, 2026 at 7:18 PM IST
New Delhi: SpiceJet's mounting financial and operational crisis has intensified concerns over the airline's ability to sustain its operations, with widespread flight cancellations, delayed salaries, grounded aircraft and mounting dues affecting its functioning. The crisis has also raised questions about passenger safety, regulatory oversight and the airline's ability to honour its published flight schedules, with aviation experts drawing comparisons with the collapse of Kingfisher Airlines, Jet Airways and Go First.
The impact of the airline's repeated delays and cancellations was highlighted by a distressing incident in which a passenger reportedly missed his father's last rites after being unable to reach home on time. A video of the incident, shared on Instagram by Yash Dabas, president of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU), shows the passenger breaking down and pleading with airline staff and other airport personnel to let him leave.
In the video, the distressed passenger is heard saying, "Mera papa dead kar gaya, mere papa ke jana chahta (My father has died, I want to go to my father)", expressing his desperation to reach home after his father's death. The video has triggered criticism on social media over repeated flight disruptions and the difficulties faced by passengers travelling with urgent personal and family commitments.
FIP Warns Of Implications Of SpiceJet's Finances On Flight Safety
Meanwhile, the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has sought the intervention of Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, warning that SpiceJet's worsening financial position could have implications for flight safety. In a 12-page letter sent on Sunday, the pilots' body flagged delayed salaries, grounded aircraft, mounting debts and unpaid dues to service providers, arguing that prolonged financial distress could affect airline operations.
FIP has also demanded a mandatory annual financial and safety-risk assessment for every scheduled airline, along with quarterly monitoring of carriers facing financial distress.
"An airline's financial health and its operational safety cannot be treated as two independent matters," FIP president C S Randhawa said in the letter, arguing that financial difficulties can affect cockpit operations and aircraft maintenance long before they become evident in a company's financial statements.
The letter highlighted SpiceJet's declining position in the domestic aviation market, stating that its market share had fallen from 21 per cent in 2014 to barely 0.6 per cent in October 2026.
Describing the airline's difficulties as systemic rather than a temporary cash-flow problem, FIP said they could not be resolved merely through short-term financial infusions. It pointed to persistent cash-flow constraints, a largely grounded fleet, delayed employee salaries and unpaid dues to airports, oil companies, aircraft lessors and maintenance providers. The pilots' body also said some service providers had reportedly shifted the airline to cash-and-carry payment arrangements.
DGCA Showcause Notice To SpiceJet
The concerns come days after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a seven-day show-cause notice to SpiceJet on November 17, expressing concern over its ability to maintain operations, meet financial obligations and bring grounded aircraft back into service. The regulator also flagged repeated flight cancellations and delays, unpaid dues and regulatory non-compliance.
According to reports, SpiceJet cancelled 31 of its 42 scheduled flights at Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru airports on November 19, highlighting the extent of its operational difficulties. Its domestic market share has also fallen sharply, while a significant portion of its fleet remains grounded.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, aviation expert Ajay Jasra said the developments reflected several warning signs that typically emerge when an airline faces sustained financial and operational stress.
"There are certain warning signs in the aviation sector that merit attention whenever an airline experiences sustained financial and operational stress. These may include delays in payments to vendors and statutory authorities, salary-related concerns, aircraft availability constraints, and an increasing number of flight delays and cancellations," Jasra said.
Drawing parallels with the collapse of Kingfisher Airlines, Jet Airways and Go First, he said SpiceJet's situation deserved close monitoring. "I hope DGCA has learnt from Go Air fiasco where inventories were being sold, a day before its closure," he added.
On the reasons behind the large-scale cancellations, Jasra said several factors could be contributing to the disruptions, including aircraft availability, maintenance requirements, vendor-related issues, crew availability and broader financial constraints. However, he cautioned against attributing the cancellations to any single factor without access to independently verified operational and financial records.
Call For Comprehensive Review Of SpiceJet
He suggested that regulatory and investigative authorities consider a comprehensive review of SpiceJet's financial health, operational preparedness and compliance with aviation regulations. An independent forensic audit, if warranted, could help establish a clearer picture of the airline's financial and operational position.
Addressing concerns over the airline continuing to sell advance tickets despite uncertainty surrounding its operational capacity, Jasra said advance bookings were a standard industry practice but needed to be backed by realistic projections of aircraft availability.
"The grey area lies in the reliability of these future aircraft availability forecasts. An airline's track record in operating its summer and winter (promised) schedules should be a key indicator of whether it can honour its commitments this time around," he said.
Questioning the regulatory response to repeated warning signs in the aviation sector, Jasra said authorities needed to take a closer look at indicators of operational distress before they translated into widespread passenger disruption.
"I am sure the competent authorities are aware of these warning signs. What puzzles me, however, is why they continue to overlook such clear indicators of operational stress, airline after airline," he added.
Amid the growing concerns, SpiceJet's board on November 18 approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 5,500 crore through one or more fundraising routes to strengthen its financial position, revive grounded aircraft and support its operations. However, questions remain over how quickly the proposed funds can translate into additional aircraft availability and a stable flight schedule.
Also Read:
- DGCA Issues Show Cause Notice To SpiceJet On Flight Cancellations, Various Violations
- SpiceJet Board Approves Rs 5,500-Cr Fund Raising Proposal; Stock Rises 4.95%
- Airlines Flew Fewer Passengers In Sep; Traffic Falls 6.5 Pc On Annual Basis
- Keralam: Passengers Protest At Karipur Airport Over Indefinite Delay Of Dubai-Bound SpiceJet Flight