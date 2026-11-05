ETV Bharat / bharat

'Spend More Time In India': Rijiju Takes Jibe At Rahul, Lists Conditions For Congress To 'Win More MPs'

New Delhi: Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday listed some conditions for Congress, saying if the opposition party wants to "win more MPs", then their senior leader must spend more time in India and stop meeting anti-India people.

Rijiju has been taking on Gandhi and other Congress leaders for demanding an open debate with the prime minister. In a post on X on Wednesday, he said that Congress can "win more MPs" if Rahul Gandhi meets seven conditions.

Listing these conditions mockingly, Rijiju said Gandhi should "spend more time in India and avoid secret foreign vacations frequently."

He also asked the Congress leader to respect seniors and gain valuable wisdom from the elders, which is Indian tradition. The senior BJP leader further advised Gandhi not to meet "anti-India people and stop promoting their agenda."

As the fourth condition, the minister asked Gandhi to "end deep hatred against BJP, RSS and Modi Ji" and "treat BJP as political opponent, not enemy."

He also asked the Congress leader to take "Parliament more seriously" and let MPs take part in debates and discussion. "Respect Constitution of India, and honour Constitutional Institutions, and allow Congress party to function as a democratic party and smash dynastic politics," he listed them as the last two conditions.

Earlier in the day, Rijiju had posted a video clip of his speech in Parliament when the opposition leaders had walked out of the house.

"Parliament is the House for debates & discussion. But people who don't believe in democracy, debates and discussion are talking about debate," the parliamentary affairs minister said.