‘Speedy Means Of Communication’, ECI Justifies Use Of WhatsApp In West Bengal SIR

People stand in a queue holding their documents as they gather in large numbers for hearings related to the state-wide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, during the verification and correction process ahead of upcoming electoral exercises, in Krishnanagar in Nadia district of West Bengal, Friday, February 6, 2026. ( Representational Image/IANS )

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has told the Supreme Court that instructions issued through WhatsApp to on-ground officials are “not outside the scope of the SIR” in West Bengal, and also it is “false to suggest that statutory powers have been vested in the micro- observers”.

Last week, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, appearing in person before a bench led by CJI Surya Kant, had opposed the deployment of over 8,000 micro-observers appointed by the ECI in the state, and called them the central government's officers. The state had asked for their complete removal from the SIR process, instead proposing a panel of 8,505 Group B officers identified by the government.

The state government is also seeking an end to the use of WhatsApp for official communication, insisting that all instructions must be issued on official letterhead with proper memo numbers and dates, and uploaded on the ECI’s website to ensure accountability. Banerjee had said that ECI is a WhatsApp commission, while questioning both the legality and transparency of informal digital directives.

The ECI, in a reply to a plea filed by TMC leader Dola Sen opposing the SIR exercise, said that whenever any policy decision is taken by the ECI, it is communicated by the competent authorities formally, by way of written orders.

“However, during the implementation of the SIR, quite often clarifications are sought by the on-ground officials charged with the implementation of SIR, and clarifications are given through electronic mediums such as video-conferencing and WhatsApp. These modes are speedy means of communication”, said the ECI’s reply.

The poll panel said the directions and clarifications given are not outside the scope of the SIR and are purely incidental to the conduct of the SIR exercise. “The SIR exercise involves 294 EROs, 8000+ AEROs and 80,681 BLOs, and 8000+ micro-observers in West Bengal, and since the exercise is to be conducted under a time-bound schedule, it is essential to resort to digital electronic mediums of communication. The petitioner has not placed any material to show that any instruction has been issued through digital mode, which is in conflict with the SIR”, said the ECI’s reply.

The poll panel stressed that it is also incorrect that such communications are anti-democratic or against the provisions of the RP Act 1950 or the Constitution.