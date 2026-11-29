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Speculations Rife After Fast Bowler Mohammed Shami Meets Nitin Nabin

Mohammed Shami With Nitin Nabin ( ETV Bharat )

Amroha: A meeting between cricketer Mohammed Shami and Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) National President, Nitin Nabin, has sparked speculation about him contesting the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. In the photographs that have surfaced, Shami, a resident of Amroha, is seen presenting a bouquet to Nabin. BJP’s Minority Morcha National President, Kunwar Basit Ali, was also present during the meeting.

It is reported that Shami and Nabin had a lengthy conversation. No further details have been divulged so far. Shami's name as a potential electoral candidate has been making headlines in Amroha for some time now. Hailing from the Sahaspur Alinagar area, Shami has earned recognition both nationally and internationally for his fast bowling. His impressive achievements on the cricket field have made him immensely popular among the youth.

Sources said that the BJP is scouting for new faces on key seats in western Uttar Pradesh. This is the area where it had performed well in the last two polls. The Amroha seat was, however, won by Mehboob Ali of the Samajwadi Party (SP) in 2022. Political analysts feel that if Shami enters politics, his popularity could impact electoral dynamics in the region. They feel that Shami's connection to Amroha and his recognition in cricket could make him a prominent figure in local politics.