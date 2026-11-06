Speculation Rife Over Merger Of NCP Factions After Sharad Pawar-Praful Patel Meeting
Praful Patel inquires about health of NCP leader Sharad Pawar.
Published : November 6, 2026 at 2:58 PM IST
Mumbai: Speculation is rife about the possible merger of two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) after the meeting of Sharad Pawar and Praful Patel.
Patel, the national working president of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, inquired about the health of Sharad Pawar, president of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), which has fueled speculation about the merger of the two factions.
Pawar is currently undergoing treatment at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. As per reports, in the meeting, the two leaders also touched upon political matters. Following the meeting, a video of the conversation between Pawar and Patel has also surfaced.
Pawar was heard telling Patel, "Let's sit down and talk after the 10th." The video has come after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inquiring about Pawar's health.
On Wednesday, Modi telephoned Pawar and told him that his daughter Supriya Sule was "ready" to take care of the country along with him.
Pawar's close aide Vitthal Maniyar quoted Modi as saying, “This morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called to enquire about Saheb's health. He spoke to Saheb with great affection and respect and said, 'Saheb, please take complete rest. Supriya is ready now. Supriya and we will take care of the country. You rest; this is my request.'"
Earlier, following Patel’s meeting with Pawar, he said it was “a pleasure to meet him, and he was in high spirits and inquired about developments in politics.”
“Two days ago, due to fatigue, Sharad Pawar was taken to Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune for a check-up. He subsequently traveled to Mumbai, and his health is currently fine. It is quite normal to undergo a comprehensive health check-up once or twice a year, which is why he has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital.”
“He (Pawar) is in excellent health. It was a pleasure to meet him; he was in high spirits and inquired about developments in politics, the country, and the state, topics in which he always takes a keen interest. I am pleased that all his medical tests will be completed within a day or two, after which he will return home to rest,” said Patel.
The NCP, founded by Sharad Pawar, split in 2023 after a group of party leaders, including Patel, joined the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra. The rival faction of Ajit Pawar subsequently got the party name and its symbol, while Sharad Pawar's group became NCP (SP).
Patel's visit to Pawar came against the backdrop of senior NCP leaders meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. The meeting took place without their party head, Sunetra Pawar, and her sons Parth and Jay.
The meeting with Shah came amid reports that the NCP leadership was discontented over Parth Pawar's growing influence in the party.
However, while addressing the questions of Sharad Pawar joining the NDA, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut ruled it out.
"Sharad Pawar will not join the NDA. He remains with Maha Vikas Aghadi. There is no harm in anyone coming to visit him, but he is with us. He will continue to provide us with guidance," said MP Raut.
“Sharad Pawar will continue to bless us. Sharad Pawar is not going anywhere; I can say this with certainty. Let Praful Patel say whatever he wants; Pawar is not going anywhere. He will remain with us. He has led a progressive Maharashtra. Any claims to the contrary are false. He will stay with us and continue to bestow his blessings upon us," said Raut.
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