ETV Bharat / bharat

Speculation Rife Over Merger Of NCP Factions After Sharad Pawar-Praful Patel Meeting

Mumbai: ​​Speculation is rife about the possible merger of two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) after the meeting of Sharad Pawar and Praful Patel.

Patel, the national working president of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, inquired about the health of Sharad Pawar, president of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), which has fueled speculation about the merger of the two factions.

Pawar is currently undergoing treatment at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. As per reports, in the meeting, the two leaders also touched upon political matters. Following the meeting, a video of the conversation between Pawar and Patel has also surfaced.

Pawar was heard telling Patel, "Let's sit down and talk after the 10th." The video has come after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inquiring about Pawar's health.

On Wednesday, Modi telephoned Pawar and told him that his daughter Supriya Sule was "ready" to take care of the country along with him.

Pawar's close aide Vitthal Maniyar quoted Modi as saying, “This morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called to enquire about Saheb's health. He spoke to Saheb with great affection and respect and said, 'Saheb, please take complete rest. Supriya is ready now. Supriya and we will take care of the country. You rest; this is my request.'"

Earlier, following Patel’s meeting with Pawar, he said it was “a pleasure to meet him, and he was in high spirits and inquired about developments in politics.”

“Two days ago, due to fatigue, Sharad Pawar was taken to Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune for a check-up. He subsequently traveled to Mumbai, and his health is currently fine. It is quite normal to undergo a comprehensive health check-up once or twice a year, which is why he has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital.”

“He (Pawar) is in excellent health. It was a pleasure to meet him; he was in high spirits and inquired about developments in politics, the country, and the state, topics in which he always takes a keen interest. I am pleased that all his medical tests will be completed within a day or two, after which he will return home to rest,” said Patel.