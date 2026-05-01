ETV Bharat / bharat

Speculation Over Kerala CM Probable On In Congress After Exit Polls Show UDF Win

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with Congress General Secretary (org.) K. C. Venugopal and party leaders during a corner meeting in Kallachi ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections, in Kozhikode on Tuesday, March 31, 2026 ( IANS )

New Delhi: A debate in hush tones over the probable chief ministerial candidate has started within the Congress circles after several exit polls and local feedback showed an edge for the UDF in the April 9 Kerala Assembly polls.

The official results will be out on May 4 when the counting of votes will take place. Before that, speculation over the chief ministerial candidate had started again within party circles after the exit polls on April 29 predicted a UDF win in Kerala where the CPI-M led LDF had been in power since 2016. The issue was being discussed within the grand old party even before the exit polls were out and had prompted state unit chief Sunny Thomas to ask the state leaders to avoid such speculation in public.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi with Congress MP K. C. Venugopal and other party leaders during a meeting ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections, on Friday, April 3, 2026 (IANS)

"We are 100 percent sure that the UDF will form the next government in Kerala. However, as far as the chief ministerial candidate is concerned, we are a democratic party and follow a certain procedure which will start only after the results are out. A meeting of the newly-elected MLAs will be held. Then the high command will take a final call in the matter," AICC secretary in charge of Kerala BM Sandeep told ETV Bharat.

According to insiders, even before the polls had started, there were several claimants for the top executive post within the grand old party, including AICC in charge of organization and also Lok Sabha MP from Alappuzha constituency KC Venugopal, Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor, CLP leader VD Satheesan and MLA Ramesh Chennithala. Both Tharoor and Venugopal besides several other MPs were keen to contest the Assembly elections sensing an upswing for the UDF but the high command had decided not to field the parliamentarians.

Congress General Secretary (org.) K. C. Venugopal along with party leaders during an election campaign for the Kerala Assembly elections in Alappuzha on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. (IANS)

Venugopal had campaigned hard for the UDF nominees and played a key role in convincing several rebels to sit down as they could have dented the UDF prospects in the elections, the party insiders said. Tharoor whose certain comments on Operation Sindoor had not gone down well with party high command, had later come on board and was made the co-chair of the campaign committee along with Chennithala. Both Chennithala and Tharoor campaigned aggressively to swing the voters towards the UDF.