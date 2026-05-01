Speculation Over Kerala CM Probable On In Congress After Exit Polls Show UDF Win
The issue was being discussed within Congress even before exit polls were out, prompting Sunny Thomas to ask leaders to avoid such speculation in public.
Published : May 1, 2026 at 6:40 PM IST
New Delhi: A debate in hush tones over the probable chief ministerial candidate has started within the Congress circles after several exit polls and local feedback showed an edge for the UDF in the April 9 Kerala Assembly polls.
The official results will be out on May 4 when the counting of votes will take place. Before that, speculation over the chief ministerial candidate had started again within party circles after the exit polls on April 29 predicted a UDF win in Kerala where the CPI-M led LDF had been in power since 2016. The issue was being discussed within the grand old party even before the exit polls were out and had prompted state unit chief Sunny Thomas to ask the state leaders to avoid such speculation in public.
"We are 100 percent sure that the UDF will form the next government in Kerala. However, as far as the chief ministerial candidate is concerned, we are a democratic party and follow a certain procedure which will start only after the results are out. A meeting of the newly-elected MLAs will be held. Then the high command will take a final call in the matter," AICC secretary in charge of Kerala BM Sandeep told ETV Bharat.
According to insiders, even before the polls had started, there were several claimants for the top executive post within the grand old party, including AICC in charge of organization and also Lok Sabha MP from Alappuzha constituency KC Venugopal, Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor, CLP leader VD Satheesan and MLA Ramesh Chennithala. Both Tharoor and Venugopal besides several other MPs were keen to contest the Assembly elections sensing an upswing for the UDF but the high command had decided not to field the parliamentarians.
Venugopal had campaigned hard for the UDF nominees and played a key role in convincing several rebels to sit down as they could have dented the UDF prospects in the elections, the party insiders said. Tharoor whose certain comments on Operation Sindoor had not gone down well with party high command, had later come on board and was made the co-chair of the campaign committee along with Chennithala. Both Chennithala and Tharoor campaigned aggressively to swing the voters towards the UDF.
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, a former Wayanad MP, and sitting Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi also addressed several events in the southern states to push the UDF.
"Everybody in the party campaigned hard. It was a very important contest for us. The feedback we have received from the ground suggests a UDF win. The exit polls are in a way endorsing that view," AICC secretary in charge of Kerala PV Mohan told ETV Bharat.
Like Sandeep, Mohan too maintained that the party will follow a well-laid down system to select a chief ministerial nominee after the results were out on May 4.
"There may be speculation among the workers but the party will follow a system. The AICC observers will come and interact with the newly-elected MLAs. The high command will then decide the issue like it was done in Karnataka and Telangana. There will be no problem," said Mohan.
The AICC functionary said much would depend on who the MLAs want as their new chief minister as well as what the high command expects from the person who will steer the next government.
The candidature of Venugopal is linked to the key post of AICC in charge of organisation. If Venugopal is sent to Kerala, Rahul would have to look for a suitable replacement to handle the day-to-day party issues as well as Lok Sabha strategies. He has been taking care of the organisation for almost 10 years now and works closely with Rahul. A suitable replacement may not be available immediately or Rahul may not like to disturb the existing set up at the central level, said party insiders.
In case, the choice falls on Satheesan, who has been backed by ally IUML, or Chennithala, considered to be an able administrator, the various permutations and combinations in the state will have to be factored in by the high command. In another possibility, an entirely new face may emerge as the consensus candidate of the various groups in the state unit, the insiders said.
The Kerala unit was suffering from groupism till Rahul intervened in the matter and brought in Sunny Thomas as new state unit chief in 2025. He also instructed the state leaders to work as a team and fight the LDF unitedly in the 2026 Assembly elections.
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