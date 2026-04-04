ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre-Opposition Face-Off Over Special Session Of Parliament To Amend Women's Bill

New Delhi: A political row has emerged between the Union government and the Opposition over the Centre's move to convene a special session of Parliament during the peak of election campaigning in key states, including Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

The confrontation is centred on a series of letters exchanged between Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

The correspondence pertains to discussions on the implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, which provides for 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies.

In his letter dated March 16, Rijiju urged Kharge to engage in consultations with the government and senior Opposition leaders to deliberate on the modalities and roadmap for implementing the constitutional amendment. He emphasised the need for a broad political consensus to operationalise the landmark legislation.

Responding the same day, Kharge said the Congress had already conveyed its position that such discussions should take place in an all-party meeting involving all Opposition parties. He suggested that the meeting be chaired by the Prime Minister to uphold parliamentary traditions.

Opposition Question Urgency