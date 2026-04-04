Centre-Opposition Face-Off Over Special Session Of Parliament To Amend Women's Bill
The Opposition argued that the meeting should be held only after April 29, once the ongoing Assembly elections conclude, to ensure wider participation.
Published : April 4, 2026 at 11:10 AM IST
New Delhi: A political row has emerged between the Union government and the Opposition over the Centre's move to convene a special session of Parliament during the peak of election campaigning in key states, including Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.
The confrontation is centred on a series of letters exchanged between Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.
The correspondence pertains to discussions on the implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, which provides for 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies.
In his letter dated March 16, Rijiju urged Kharge to engage in consultations with the government and senior Opposition leaders to deliberate on the modalities and roadmap for implementing the constitutional amendment. He emphasised the need for a broad political consensus to operationalise the landmark legislation.
Responding the same day, Kharge said the Congress had already conveyed its position that such discussions should take place in an all-party meeting involving all Opposition parties. He suggested that the meeting be chaired by the Prime Minister to uphold parliamentary traditions.
Opposition Question Urgency
The issue escalated with a subsequent letter dated March 24, signed by multiple Opposition leaders, reiterating the demand for an all-party meeting. The Opposition argued that the meeting should be held only after April 29, once the ongoing Assembly elections conclude, to ensure wider participation.
Kharge, in a follow-up communication on March 26, questioned the urgency shown by the government in pursuing further amendments or steps related to the Act. He stated that Opposition parties are fully engaged in election campaigns and that holding deliberations after the polls would not delay implementation timelines, including potential rollout before the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.
Jairam Ramesh Flags Issue On X
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday also weighed in on the issue through a post on X (formerly Twitter), criticising the Centre's move. He described the decision to convene a special session during the peak of election campaigning as 'unilateral' and questioned the timing, arguing that it undermines the spirit of wider political consultation on a major constitutional reform.
This is the exchange of letters between the Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and the Congress President-LoP(Rajya Sabha) that gives the background to the unilateral decision taken by the Modi Govt to convene a special session of Parliament when the election campaign in… pic.twitter.com/8exW8fdddv— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) April 4, 2026
Ramesh reiterated the Opposition's demand for an all-party meeting after the elections and emphasised that meaningful deliberations require the participation of all stakeholders without the constraints of an ongoing campaign.
In his reply, Rijiju maintained that delaying consultations could hamper the timely implementation of the women's reservation law, which involves complex processes such as delimitation and administrative preparations. He stressed that early engagement from Opposition leaders was crucial to honour the commitment made to women across the country.
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