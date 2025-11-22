ETV Bharat / bharat

ECI Launches Special Revision Of Electoral Roll In Poll-Bound Assam, Over 29,000 BLOs Engaged

By Santu Das

New Delhi: The Special Revision (SR) of electoral roll formally commenced in Assam on Saturday, with the starting of the house-to-house verification by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) across the state.

The Special Revision, ordered by the Election Commission of India (ECI) under Section 21 of the Representation of the People's Act 1950 in election-bound Assam, with January 1, 2026 as the qualifying date, will cover 2,52,02,775 electors in the state. Elections to the 126-member Assam Assembly is scheduled to be held early next year.

Notably, in several poll-bound states, including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, the exercise that is being carried out is named Special Intensive Revision (SIR), and is slightly different from the one in Assam. In this Northeast state, the poll panel has ordered a Special Revision in place of a SIR, as there unique provisions for citizenship in the state.

Verification of citizenship in Assam is already being done under the supervision of the Supreme Court, and is at the final stages, as per the poll panel.

Referring to the SR in Assam, sources in the ECI on Saturday told ETV Bharat, "The SR of the electoral roll has formally started from today. BLOs have started started house-to-house verification across the state."

"BLOs will receive a pre-filled BLO register that includes the information of current electors in their designated area for the house-to-house verification. The household serves as the fundamental unit for executing the house-to-house survey, and for obtaining the details verified or corrected from the electors or the head of the household," they said.