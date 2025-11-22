ECI Launches Special Revision Of Electoral Roll In Poll-Bound Assam, Over 29,000 BLOs Engaged
The poll body said verification of citizenship in Assam is already being done under Supreme Court supervision, and is at the final stages.
Published : November 22, 2025 at 5:46 PM IST
By Santu Das
New Delhi: The Special Revision (SR) of electoral roll formally commenced in Assam on Saturday, with the starting of the house-to-house verification by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) across the state.
The Special Revision, ordered by the Election Commission of India (ECI) under Section 21 of the Representation of the People's Act 1950 in election-bound Assam, with January 1, 2026 as the qualifying date, will cover 2,52,02,775 electors in the state. Elections to the 126-member Assam Assembly is scheduled to be held early next year.
Notably, in several poll-bound states, including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, the exercise that is being carried out is named Special Intensive Revision (SIR), and is slightly different from the one in Assam. In this Northeast state, the poll panel has ordered a Special Revision in place of a SIR, as there unique provisions for citizenship in the state.
Verification of citizenship in Assam is already being done under the supervision of the Supreme Court, and is at the final stages, as per the poll panel.
Referring to the SR in Assam, sources in the ECI on Saturday told ETV Bharat, "The SR of the electoral roll has formally started from today. BLOs have started started house-to-house verification across the state."
"BLOs will receive a pre-filled BLO register that includes the information of current electors in their designated area for the house-to-house verification. The household serves as the fundamental unit for executing the house-to-house survey, and for obtaining the details verified or corrected from the electors or the head of the household," they said.
Informing that a total of 29,656 BLOs are being engaged in the SR in Assam, the ECI sources said that in addition, they will acquire information of multiple entries, permanently shifted electors, dead electors and prospective electors.
The BLOs will obtain the necessary Form 6 (for enrolment of new electors), Form 7, and 8 (for deletion/correction/transfer of any existing entry). "If a BLO finds that a house is locked or closed during the visit, he/she must make a minimum of three visits to complete the verification process," they said, adding the house-to-house verification will continue till December 20.
On 'D voters', they said, "Any changes, including their removal or deletion, shall only be executed upon receiving an order from the authorised Foreigners Tribunal, or an appropriate court of law."
Sources in the ECI said all concerned officials have been asked to ensure that no eligible voter is left out and at the the same time, no ineligible person is included in the electoral roll. They have also disclosed that a total of 61,533 Booth Level Agents (BLAs), representing various political parties, are being engaged in the exercise.
Meanwhile, the Chief Minister's Office in Assam, in a post on X, wrote, "Ensuring every eligible citizen is enrolled, Assam begins the Special Revision of electoral rolls 2026. All eligible citizens are requested to check their voter details and submit necessary claims or objections within the notified timeline."
Earlier, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, while referring to the SR in the state in a social media post, wrote, "This will help ensure clean, updated and accurate electoral rolls for all eligible citizens. Assam will extend full cooperation to the ECI to complete the revision in a transparent and time-bound manner."
According to ECI's schedule for SR, the draft electoral roll will be published on December 27. The timeframe for submitting claims and objections will commence on December 27, and extend till January 22. The deadline for resolving claims and objections is set for February 2.
The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on February 10.
Also Read: