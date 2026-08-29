ETV Bharat / bharat

Special Provisions For Ladakh Under Article 371 Taking Shape: Kiren Rijiju in Leh

Srinagar: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday said the Centre is moving ahead with plans to provide special constitutional provisions for Ladakh under Article 371. He further said the move would help protect the region’s distinct culture and safeguard its interests.

Rijiju spoke about Home Minister Amit Shah’s pledge to provide special provisions for Ladakh. The minister also assured that the process is now taking shape. “Union Home Minister Amit Shah has given a commitment to the people of Ladakh regarding special provisions under Article 371,” Rijiju said while addressing a gathering in Leh.

He continued, “This is a very big commitment. Article 371 has special provisions for certain states. The process of providing special provisions for Ladakh, following the announcement by Home Minister Amit Shah and with the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is now taking shape,” he said. The statement comes as the demand for greater constitutional safeguards and political empowerment remains a key issue in Ladakh following its creation as a Union territory in 2019.

Rijiju said the earlier arrangements involving autonomous councils did not provide the same level of empowerment and pointed to the government's plans to reorganise Ladakh into seven districts. “Earlier, there were only two districts, Leh and Kargil. Now, with seven districts, there will also be seven councils. This is aimed at empowering people at the grassroots level and strengthening democracy,” he said.

The proposed administrative expansion is aimed at bringing governance closer to residents and strengthening local-level institutions across the geographically vast Himalayan region. Rijiju also emphasised infrastructure development, particularly in areas close to Ladakh's international borders.

He said the Modi government had committed to providing road connectivity, telecommunications and other essential facilities in border areas within a defined timeframe. “PM Modi-led government is committed to the development of Ladakh and has assured its people that all necessary facilities, including road connectivity and telecommunications in border areas, will be provided in a time-bound manner,” Rijiju said.

“The government had committed that in your border areas, complete road connectivity, telecommunication and all other facilities will be provided in a time-bound manner, one after another. The work being carried out under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is progressing in this direction,” he said.