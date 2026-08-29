Special Provisions For Ladakh Under Article 371 Taking Shape: Kiren Rijiju in Leh
Rijiju said earlier arrangements involving autonomous councils did not provide the same level of empowerment and pointed to plans to reorganise Ladakh into seven districts.
Published : August 29, 2026 at 4:03 AM IST|
Updated : August 29, 2026 at 4:13 AM IST
Srinagar: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday said the Centre is moving ahead with plans to provide special constitutional provisions for Ladakh under Article 371. He further said the move would help protect the region’s distinct culture and safeguard its interests.
Rijiju spoke about Home Minister Amit Shah’s pledge to provide special provisions for Ladakh. The minister also assured that the process is now taking shape. “Union Home Minister Amit Shah has given a commitment to the people of Ladakh regarding special provisions under Article 371,” Rijiju said while addressing a gathering in Leh.
He continued, “This is a very big commitment. Article 371 has special provisions for certain states. The process of providing special provisions for Ladakh, following the announcement by Home Minister Amit Shah and with the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is now taking shape,” he said. The statement comes as the demand for greater constitutional safeguards and political empowerment remains a key issue in Ladakh following its creation as a Union territory in 2019.
Rijiju said the earlier arrangements involving autonomous councils did not provide the same level of empowerment and pointed to the government's plans to reorganise Ladakh into seven districts. “Earlier, there were only two districts, Leh and Kargil. Now, with seven districts, there will also be seven councils. This is aimed at empowering people at the grassroots level and strengthening democracy,” he said.
The proposed administrative expansion is aimed at bringing governance closer to residents and strengthening local-level institutions across the geographically vast Himalayan region. Rijiju also emphasised infrastructure development, particularly in areas close to Ladakh's international borders.
He said the Modi government had committed to providing road connectivity, telecommunications and other essential facilities in border areas within a defined timeframe. “PM Modi-led government is committed to the development of Ladakh and has assured its people that all necessary facilities, including road connectivity and telecommunications in border areas, will be provided in a time-bound manner,” Rijiju said.
“The government had committed that in your border areas, complete road connectivity, telecommunication and all other facilities will be provided in a time-bound manner, one after another. The work being carried out under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is progressing in this direction,” he said.
The minister said development in Ladakh would be carried out in phases, acknowledging that the region's difficult terrain and climatic conditions made large-scale infrastructure work a long-term process. “Everything cannot be done at once. The work will continue, but the commitment of our government towards Ladakh will always remain special,” Rijiju said. Ladakh's strategic location along India's borders with China and Pakistan has made roads, communications and other infrastructure a major focus of government policy in the region.
Rijiju also called on young people in Ladakh to maintain a strong connection with their cultural traditions, language and elders. He warned against allowing exposure to global content on the internet to replace traditional knowledge and local ways of life.
“I am a Buddhist, and we live according to our traditions. Our Rinpoches, Lamas, His Holiness the Dalai Lama and Lord Buddha guide us from time to time. Our way of life is passed from one generation to another,” he said.
Rijiju said the internet could provide information and education but should not become the source from which young people learn their cultural identity. “The internet is good for information, education and communication, but we cannot learn our way of life from the internet. If I am from Ladakh, I must live according to the traditions and way of life of Ladakh. The Ladakhi language should always remain my mother tongue,” he said.
He also urged young people not to be provoked by content circulating online and linked his appeal to the Buddhist principles of peace and nonviolence.
“Peace and non-violence are the teachings of Lord Buddha,” Rijiju said. Rijiju said Prime Minister Modi is expected to visit Ladakh again and would share his plans and thoughts with the people during the visit.
He said the central government was giving particular attention to Himalayan regions, including Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, as well as the northeastern states, because of their distinct geographical and climatic conditions.
The minister made the remarks while attending the silver jubilee celebrations of Druk Padma Karpo School in Leh as chief guest. The event marked 25 years of the school's work in education, cultural preservation and nurturing young talent. Rijiju said the government's approach toward Ladakh was intended to combine development with the preservation of the region's cultural identity.
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