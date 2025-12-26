ETV Bharat / bharat

Special Intensive Revision In 22 States, UTs Soon: Claim ECI Sources

Booth Level Officials (BLO) distribute enumeration forms as a part of the Election Commission of India's Special Intensive Revision (SIR), at a fisherman's village on the Mousuni Island in West Bengal. ( Representational Image/AFP )

By Santu Das

New Delhi: The third phase of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) will soon start in the remaining 22 States and Union Territories (UTs) across the country, sources in the Election Commission of India (ECI) claimed on Friday.

Currently, the second phase of the SIR is being conducted by the poll panel in nine states and three UTs. These include Andaman and Nicobar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Lakshadweep. These also include election-bound states like Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, and Puducherry.

In Assam, however, the ECI is carrying out a Special Revision of the electoral roll currently. The state is scheduled to go for Assembly polls early next year.

The ECI, as per legal provisions, is empowered to prepare and update electoral rolls. To maintain the integrity of these rolls, it orders a revision of the electoral rolls before each election or whenever deemed necessary. Considering that many alterations have occurred in the existing electoral roll due to ongoing migration, resulting in voters being registered in several locations and the inability to eliminate deceased individuals from the rolls, it is carrying out this exercise in a phased manner.

The SIR seeks to guarantee that no eligible citizen is omitted and that no ineligible person is incorporated into the electoral roll, as per the poll panel.

Notably, the first phase of the SIR was conducted in Bihar, prior to the Assembly elections this year. The poll panel had announced the second phase following the "successful" conduct of this exercise. There were zero appeals in SIR in the state.