ETV Bharat / bharat

Special Intensive Revision In 22 States, UTs Likely To Start From April: Election Commission

New Delhi: The third phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in 22 States and Union Territories (UTs) is likely to start from April. The poll panel has asked the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of these states and UTs to complete all the preparatory exercises in this regard at the earliest.

In the third phase, the SIR will be conducted by the poll panel in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Ladakh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, National Capital Terrotory (NCT) of Delhi, Odisha, Punjab, Sikkim, Tripura, Telangana and Uttarakhand.

In its letter addressed to the CEOs of the respective States and UTs, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, ECI Secretary Pawan Diwan on Thursday wrote, "The Commission, vide order dated June 24, 2025, has ordered Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral roll to be undertaken in all the States and UTs. In continuation with this, the Commission, vide letter dated July 5, 2025, directed all the CEOs (except Bihar) to initiate pre-revision activities for the SIR exercise."

The Commission noted that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, launched on October 27, 2025, is currently progressing across 12 States and Union Territories. With the next phase of the SIR scheduled to begin in April 2026, authorities have been urged to expedite all necessary preparatory tasks.