Special Intensive Revision Constitutionally Valid, Undertaken Many Times In Past: Law Minister In RS

New Delhi: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Monday said that the Special Intensive Revision is constitutionally valid and has been undertaken many times in the past as well. Participating in a discussion on election reforms, the Union minister stated that the initiative to revise the electoral list is based on the constitutional framework created by B R Ambedkar.

He charged that Congress did everything to humiliate Ambedkar when he was alive and was in active public life. The Congress did everything possible to defeat him in elections in 1952, and did the same thing again in 1953-54, he said. Meghwal said the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) is based on the principle of one person, one vote and one value as proposed by Ambedker.

"He said that we should move ahead with it as it is also a major pillar of election reforms. Our constitution and electoral process is based on this principle. So, when under SIR, the same is being undertaken to take out people who are not eligible from voter lists, why are they (opposition parties) opposing it?" he stated.

Meghwal said that when SIR took place under various governments earlier, it was okay for the opposition parties, but when the present government is undertaking the initiative, it is being opposed. The initiative commenced with Bihar, and now will be undertaken in 12 other states, including Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Goa, in the second phase, he added.

Meghwal said even the Supreme Court has said that the Election Commission has the power to undertake SIR. Attacking the Congress, he said that former party President Sonia Gandhi got Indian citizenship in 1983, but her name figured in the voter list in 1980. Meghwal also attacked the previous Congress governments for favouritism regarding the appointments of the election commission members.