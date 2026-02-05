ETV Bharat / bharat

Special Forces Of India, Kyrgyzstan Begin Joint Exercise In Assam

Guwahati: An exercise of the joint special forces of India and Kyrgyzstan has begun in Assam, a senior official said on Thursday. Defence PRO Lt Col Mahender Rawat said the 13th edition of the India-Kyrgyzstan Joint Special Forces Exercise 'KHANJAR' has commenced at Army base in Missamari on Wednesday and it will end on February 17.

"Exercise KHANJAR is an annual training event conducted alternatively between India and Kyrgyzstan. The last edition of the exercise was conducted in Kyrgyzstan in March 2025," he added. The Indian Army contingent, comprising 20 personnel, is represented by troops from the Parachute Regiment (Special Forces) and the Kyrgyzstan contingent also comprising equal strength is represented by ILBRIS Special Forces Brigade, Rawat said in a statement.