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Special Events For Dussehra And Diwali Kick-Off At Ramoji Film City

Several events are being organised under the banner of 'Ramoji Festival Celebrations,' which will continue till November 15

Special Events for Dussehra and Diwali Kick-Off At Ramoji Film City
The Film City is captivating tourists with the wonders of the cinematic world, carnival festivities, and dazzling illuminations. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 10, 2026 at 3:01 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Festive celebrations have kicked off at the world-renowned Ramoji Film City—a hub of film production and a paradise for tourists. Several special events are being organised under the banner of 'Ramoji Festival Celebrations' to immerse tourists in the joy of Dussehra and Diwali. The festivities, which began on Thursday, will continue until November 15.

Visitors can enjoy this blend of entertainment and leisure from 9.00 AM to 9.00 PM. The Film City is captivating tourists with the wonders of the cinematic world, carnival festivities, and dazzling illuminations.

Hyderabad
The Film City is captivating tourists with the wonders of the cinematic world, carnival festivities, and dazzling illuminations. (ETV Bharat)

A Host of Attractions

Several unique attractions at Ramoji Film City are enchanting tourists. The Musical Glow Garden, the Cinematic Carnival Parade, and the brilliant light displays stand out as major highlights. Features such as Motion Capture, Mayalok, famous movie sets, and AI-powered photo opportunities offer tourists a novel experience. Japanese and Rajasthani dances, along with various other performances, are delighting the audience. Additionally, the Sahas Adventure Park offers exciting arrangements for adventure enthusiasts.

Bringing the world of cinema closer

Special events, diverse artistic performances, flash mobs, a lively carnival atmosphere, and an AI photo booth—all part of 'Movie Magic'—are turning visits to Ramoji Film City into unforgettable, cherished memories. People of all ages have the opportunity to join in the excitement of the Ramoji Festival celebrations during these holidays. Attractive evening packages are available alongside standard day packages.

Accommodation options

For those wishing to fully immerse themselves in the Ramoji Festival celebrations, there is an opportunity to stay within the Film City. A range of accommodation options—from budget-friendly to luxury hotels—and unique themed restaurants are available for tourists.

For more details...

Those wishing to participate in the festivities can visit the website www.ramojifilmcity.com for tickets and further information, or call 76598 76598.

Read More

  1. Ramoji Film City Bags 'Best Civic Management Of Tourist Destination' Award As Telangana Mulls AI Push For Tourism
  2. Ramoji Film City's Edge Lies In Transparency, Trust And Efficiency: Ch. Kiron And Ch. Vijayeswari At TIFF

TAGGED:

DUSSEHRA DIWALI FESTIVITIES
RAMOJI FESTIVAL CELEBRATIONS
FESTIVE CELEBRATIONS AT RAMOJI
RAMOJI FILM CITY HYDERABAD
RAMOJI FILM CITY FESTIVITIES

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