ETV Bharat / bharat

Special Events For Dussehra And Diwali Kick-Off At Ramoji Film City

The Film City is captivating tourists with the wonders of the cinematic world, carnival festivities, and dazzling illuminations. ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: Festive celebrations have kicked off at the world-renowned Ramoji Film City—a hub of film production and a paradise for tourists. Several special events are being organised under the banner of 'Ramoji Festival Celebrations' to immerse tourists in the joy of Dussehra and Diwali. The festivities, which began on Thursday, will continue until November 15.

Visitors can enjoy this blend of entertainment and leisure from 9.00 AM to 9.00 PM. The Film City is captivating tourists with the wonders of the cinematic world, carnival festivities, and dazzling illuminations.

The Film City is captivating tourists with the wonders of the cinematic world, carnival festivities, and dazzling illuminations. (ETV Bharat) A Host of Attractions Several unique attractions at Ramoji Film City are enchanting tourists. The Musical Glow Garden, the Cinematic Carnival Parade, and the brilliant light displays stand out as major highlights. Features such as Motion Capture, Mayalok, famous movie sets, and AI-powered photo opportunities offer tourists a novel experience. Japanese and Rajasthani dances, along with various other performances, are delighting the audience. Additionally, the Sahas Adventure Park offers exciting arrangements for adventure enthusiasts. Bringing the world of cinema closer Special events, diverse artistic performances, flash mobs, a lively carnival atmosphere, and an AI photo booth—all part of 'Movie Magic'—are turning visits to Ramoji Film City into unforgettable, cherished memories. People of all ages have the opportunity to join in the excitement of the Ramoji Festival celebrations during these holidays. Attractive evening packages are available alongside standard day packages.