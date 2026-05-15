ETV Bharat / bharat

Special Electoral Roll Revision in Jammu Kashmir Likely After February 2027

Srinagar: The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Jammu and Kashmir is likely to be undertaken only after February 2027, with the Election Commission of India (ECI) indicating that the exercise will follow the completion of the second phase of census in the Union Territory.

The ECI on Thursday announced the Phase III schedule for nationwide SIR exercise covering 16 states and three Union Territories. Jammu and Kashmir, along with Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh, was left out of the current phase.

In its notification, the ECI said the schedule for the three regions would be announced later after taking into account the completion of Phase II of the census and weather conditions in snow-bound and upper-reach areas.

"After considering the completion of Phase II of the census in these three State and UTs and due consideration of the weather in the upper reaches and snow bound areas, SIR schedule for these three State and UTs will be announced later," the ECI said.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer Sanjeev Verma said the Union Territory would be included in the next phase of the revision process after the census exercise concludes.

"The ECI has announced the Phase III schedule yesterday. Jammu & Kashmir, along with Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh, will be taken in the next phase following the completion of the census exercise. We will notify the dates once the schedule is announced by the ECI," Verma said.

With the latest notification issued on May 14, the SIR exercise will now extend across the country in Phase III, excluding Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh. The Census 2027 process in Jammu and Kashmir is scheduled to begin on May 17, 2026, and will be conducted in two stages.