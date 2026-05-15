Special Electoral Roll Revision in Jammu Kashmir Likely After February 2027
Chief Electoral Officer Sanjeev Verma has said Jammu Kashmir would be included in the next phase of the revision process after census concludes.
Published : May 15, 2026 at 1:27 PM IST
Srinagar: The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Jammu and Kashmir is likely to be undertaken only after February 2027, with the Election Commission of India (ECI) indicating that the exercise will follow the completion of the second phase of census in the Union Territory.
The ECI on Thursday announced the Phase III schedule for nationwide SIR exercise covering 16 states and three Union Territories. Jammu and Kashmir, along with Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh, was left out of the current phase.
In its notification, the ECI said the schedule for the three regions would be announced later after taking into account the completion of Phase II of the census and weather conditions in snow-bound and upper-reach areas.
"After considering the completion of Phase II of the census in these three State and UTs and due consideration of the weather in the upper reaches and snow bound areas, SIR schedule for these three State and UTs will be announced later," the ECI said.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer Sanjeev Verma said the Union Territory would be included in the next phase of the revision process after the census exercise concludes.
"The ECI has announced the Phase III schedule yesterday. Jammu & Kashmir, along with Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh, will be taken in the next phase following the completion of the census exercise. We will notify the dates once the schedule is announced by the ECI," Verma said.
With the latest notification issued on May 14, the SIR exercise will now extend across the country in Phase III, excluding Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh. The Census 2027 process in Jammu and Kashmir is scheduled to begin on May 17, 2026, and will be conducted in two stages.
The first stage, covering house listing and Housing Census operations, will begin with self-enumeration from May 17 to May 31, followed by door-to-door fieldwork from June 1 to June 30, 2026. The second stage, which includes population enumeration and caste census activities, is scheduled to begin in September 2026 in snow-bound areas and in February 2027 in non-snowbound places.
Officials said the delay in the SIR exercise is not expected to affect preparations for panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir. According to officials, the State Election Commission (SEC) may take an independent decision on whether to wait for the SIR process before conducting Panchayat polls.
"This is an independent process. There is no link between the two because revised voter lists are already ready. The SIR exercise could have helped in cross-checking and verification," an official said on condition of anonymity.
Officials said the process of updating electoral rolls for panchayat elections has almost been completed and the revised lists show nearly a three percent rise in the number of voters. The SEC is expected to publish the final electoral rolls on May 20, 2026.
The SEC has also written to the Jammu and Kashmir government seeking a decision on recommendations made by the Other Backward Classes (OBC) Commission, which are still pending. Officials said elections to panchayats and urban local bodies are expected only after the government decides on the issue of OBC reservation.
The ECI said the SIR process is intended to be a participatory exercise involving voters, political parties and election officials. It urged political parties to appoint booth-level agents for every polling station to ensure transparency and broader public participation in the revision process.
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