ETV Bharat / bharat

Special Courts For Terror, Organised Crime Cases To Aid Timely Justice: CJI Surya Kant

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Monday inaugurated Special Exclusive Courts for cases under anti-terror, narcotics and organised crime laws and said that it would help ensure timely justice and strengthen the criminal justice system's ability to deal with increasingly complex prosecutions.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Special Exclusive Courts at the Rouse Avenue Court Complex here, the CJI said meaningful access to justice was not merely the ability to approach a court but also the assurance that cases would be decided within a reasonable timeframe by courts equipped to handle their complexity.

"As the capital of the Republic, it has often pioneered reforms that have gone on to shape the justice delivery system across the country. Whether through technological advancements or improvements in court administration, many transformative initiatives have first taken root here before inspiring similar efforts elsewhere," the CJI said.

The special courts will exclusively try cases under the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Act, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

He said that delays in cases prolong uncertainty for victims, leave undertrial prisoners awaiting decisions on their liberty and weaken evidence over time.

"The establishment of these Special Exclusive Courts is founded on that very philosophy. It profoundly recognises that meaningful access to justice depends upon a justice delivery system that is equipped to decide complex cases with competence, continuity and within a reasonable time," he said.

The CJI said that timely adjudication was not simply an administrative objective but an indispensable component of justice itself.

"Access is meaningful only when it is accompanied by the assurance that justice will be delivered within a reasonable timeframe by a court equipped to deal with the complexity of the matter before it. When that assurance is absent, the consequences are felt across the justice delivery system," he said.