Special Courts For Terror, Organised Crime Cases To Aid Timely Justice: CJI Surya Kant
The CJI said delays in cases prolong uncertainty for victims, leave undertrial prisoners awaiting decisions on their liberty and weaken evidence over time.
By PTI
Published : August 3, 2026 at 8:54 PM IST
New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Monday inaugurated Special Exclusive Courts for cases under anti-terror, narcotics and organised crime laws and said that it would help ensure timely justice and strengthen the criminal justice system's ability to deal with increasingly complex prosecutions.
Speaking at the inauguration of the Special Exclusive Courts at the Rouse Avenue Court Complex here, the CJI said meaningful access to justice was not merely the ability to approach a court but also the assurance that cases would be decided within a reasonable timeframe by courts equipped to handle their complexity.
"As the capital of the Republic, it has often pioneered reforms that have gone on to shape the justice delivery system across the country. Whether through technological advancements or improvements in court administration, many transformative initiatives have first taken root here before inspiring similar efforts elsewhere," the CJI said.
The special courts will exclusively try cases under the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Act, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).
He said that delays in cases prolong uncertainty for victims, leave undertrial prisoners awaiting decisions on their liberty and weaken evidence over time.
"The establishment of these Special Exclusive Courts is founded on that very philosophy. It profoundly recognises that meaningful access to justice depends upon a justice delivery system that is equipped to decide complex cases with competence, continuity and within a reasonable time," he said.
The CJI said that timely adjudication was not simply an administrative objective but an indispensable component of justice itself.
"Access is meaningful only when it is accompanied by the assurance that justice will be delivered within a reasonable timeframe by a court equipped to deal with the complexity of the matter before it. When that assurance is absent, the consequences are felt across the justice delivery system," he said.
The CJI said cases under the NIA Act, UAPA, NDPS Act and MCOCA often involve multiple jurisdictions, voluminous documentary and electronic evidence, forensic material, national security concerns and several accused persons, requiring sustained judicial attention and specialised expertise.
"Modern judicial administration has increasingly recognised that different categories of disputes require different institutional responses. We have witnessed this principle at work through commercial courts, family courts, fast-track courts and specialised tribunals, each designed to address the distinct challenges of a particular area of law," he said.
The CJI said dedicated courts would allow judges to develop expertise of subject matter, ensure continuity in hearings and improve case management, thereby enabling complex prosecutions to progress more efficiently while preserving safeguards of fairness and due process.
"When complex trials are repeatedly interrupted by competing demands on the docket, adjournments become inevitable, hearings lose momentum and the quality of the trial itself begins to suffer," he said.
He also stressed the need for cooperation among judges, investigating agencies, prosecutors, lawyers and court staff to ensure the success of the initiative.
Expressing confidence in the project, CJI Kant said the experience gained in Delhi could serve as a model for similar specialised courts across the country and contribute to reducing pendency and ensuring greater continuity in trials.
The ceremony was also attended by Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, Justice Jyoti Singh, and Principal District and Sessions Judge of Rouse Avenue Court Complex Dinesh Bhatt.
Read More