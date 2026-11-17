'Speaking To Amit Shah Is Like Reciting Gita To Donkey': Uddhav Thackeray Hits Back At Home Minister Over COVID Allegations
Thackeray's remarks come a day after the Union Home Minister accused the former CM of being 'inaccessible' during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Published : November 17, 2026 at 8:08 PM IST
Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on union Home Minister Amit Shah a day after Shah accused him of being 'inaccessible' during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shah, who unveiled late NCP leader Ajit Pawar's statue at the Pune Zilla Parishad premises, claimed that during the second wave of the pandemic, he would often call then Chief Minister Thackeray over the “acute shortage” of oxygen and essential medicines, but received no response.
Hitting back at Shah, Thackeray questioned the union Home Minister's alleged absence in the Parliament during the recent Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) led protests in Delhi over the alleged electoral irregularities.
“How long has it been since Amit Shah last appeared in this state? Where was he when the protests by the 'Gen Z' generation were taking place? When asked to respond to the Gen Z movement, he would go and sit in the bathroom,” Thackeray said at a presser after paying tribute to Sena founder and his father Bal Thackeray on his 14th death anniversary.
Thackeray also targeted Shah for unveiling the statue of late Ajit Pawar, who he said, had been accused of large-scale corruption by the Home Minister himself.
“A statue of Ajit Pawar was unveiled by the very person—Amit Shah—who had previously accused Ajit Pawar of corruption. In truth, he should have apologized to Ajit Pawar. But then again, what is the point of speaking to someone like Amit Shah. It is like reciting the Gita before a donkey...In fact, Amit Shah should go, perhaps in the dead of night, to Ajit Pawar’s statue, rub his nose on the ground, and offer an apology,” Thackeray said.
Further attacking Shah, the Sena chief said, “I generally choose not to say much to a senseless person. The Home Minister ought to be visiting places like Manipur or Arunachal Pradesh, where such incidents are unfolding”.
Over Shah's allegations that he was 'inaccessible' during the COVID pandemic, Thackeray said, “Everyone witnessed the situation in Maharashtra during the pandemic, compared to the scenes in Uttar Pradesh or Gujarat, where public funeral pyres were burning”.
“Yet, he claims I was not the best Chief Minister in the country during the COVID-19 crisis. Now, with the Uttar Pradesh elections approaching, it is worth noting that people who traveled there from Mumbai during the pandemic were left frustrated, they realized that the situation in Mumbai had actually been managed much better,” he said.
Thackeray claimed that in the BJP ruled Uttar Pradesh, 70 children lost their lives during the COVID pandemic “gasping for breath due to a lack of oxygen”.
“Having no real achievements of his own to speak of, he resorts to nothing but lies”.
Thackerays Pay Tribute To Shiv Sena Supremo On Death Anniversary
Earlier, Uddhav accompanied by wife Rashmi Thackeray and son Aditya Thackeray offered floral tributes to late father and Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray at the Shivaji Park memorial. Shortly thereafter, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray also arrived to pay his respects.
Uddhav also attended a blood donation camp organised by local Shiv Sainiks on the occasion.
“Politics continues in its own way. I appeal to those who cherish Balasaheb’s memory, if you have any articles or writings that recall him, please bring them forward,” Uddhav said at the presser.
Born in Pune on January 23, 1926, Bal Thackeray began his professional career as a cartoonist for a newspaper. He was also the founder of the Marathi-language newspaper 'Saamana'. He passed away on November 17, 2012, following a heart attack at 86 years of age.
In 1966, the late Thackeray founded the Shiv Sena, carving out a space for the ideology of Hindutva and the assertion of Marathi identity within the state's mainstream politics.
The Sena Split
In 2022, a faction led by Eknath Shinde, comprising 40 MLAs, broke away, resulting in a split within the party. The faction led by Shinde joined the BJP-led 'Mahayuti' (Grand Alliance), and Shinde subsequently took the oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.
CM, Others Pay Tribute
Meanwhile, leaders from the ruling parties including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid tribute to Balasaheb Thackeray on his death anniversary, recalling his "fearless leadership and powerful voice."
Honouring a great leader whose fearless leadership, powerful voice and unwavering commitment to Maharashtra’s pride remain etched in the hearts of millions, HinduHruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray, on his SmrutiDin... मराठी अस्मिता व हिंदुत्वाचे पुरस्कर्ते, वंदनीय शिवसेनाप्रमुख, हिंदूहृदयसम्राट 'बाळासाहेब ठाकरे' यांना स्मृतिदिनी भावपूर्ण आदरांजली... #हिंदूहृदयसम्राट #बाळासाहेब_ठाकरे #BalaSahebThackeray #Maharashtra— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) November 17, 2026
In a social media post, Fadnavis wrote, "Tributes on his death anniversary to 'Hinduhrudaysamrat' (Emperor of Hindu Hearts) Balasaheb Thackeray, a great leader whose fearless leadership, powerful voice, and unwavering commitment to the identity of Maharashtra remain etched in the hearts of millions."
📍 #मुंबई | वंदनीय हिंदुहृदयसम्राट शिवसेनाप्रमुख बाळासाहेब ठाकरे यांच्या १४ व्या स्मृतीदिनानिमित्त मुंबईतील रिगल सिनेमा समोरील त्यांच्या पूर्णाकृती पुतळ्याला पुष्पहार अर्पण करून विनम्रपणे अभिवादन केले. वंदनीय शिवसेनाप्रमुखांनी दाखवलेल्या मार्गावरच आज #शिवसेना पक्षाची वाटचाल सुरू आहे. राज्यातील शेतकरी संकटात असताना शिवसेना त्यांच्या पाठीशी ठामपणे उभी असून शिवसेनेचे सर्व मंत्री, आमदार, खासदार, लोकप्रतिनिधी, पदाधिकारी आणि शिवसैनिक हे बळीराजाच्या पाठीशी भक्कमपणे उभे आहेत. शासकीय मदतीसोबतच शिवसेनेकडूनही त्यांना लागेल ती सर्व मदत केली जाईल असे यावेळी बोलताना स्पष्ट केले. यावेळी शिवसेनेचे सर्व मंत्री, खासदार, आमदार, पदाधिकारी आणि शिवसैनिक मोठ्या संख्येने उपस्थित होते. #हिंदुहृदयसम्राट #शिवसेनाप्रमुख #बाळासाहेब_ठाकरे #HinduhrudaySamrat #ShivsenaSuprimo #BalasahebThackeray #Shivsena #Mumbai #EknathShinde #Maharashtra @Shivsenaofc— Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) November 17, 2026
Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also paid his respects, writing on social media, "Saheb, your thoughts and memories will always remain in our hearts. Heartfelt tributes to the revered 'Hinduhrudaysamrat' and Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray on his death anniversary.”
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