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'Speaking To Amit Shah Is Like Reciting Gita To Donkey': Uddhav Thackeray Hits Back At Home Minister Over COVID Allegations

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on union Home Minister Amit Shah a day after Shah accused him of being 'inaccessible' during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shah, who unveiled late NCP leader Ajit Pawar's statue at the Pune Zilla Parishad premises, claimed that during the second wave of the pandemic, he would often call then Chief Minister Thackeray over the “acute shortage” of oxygen and essential medicines, but received no response.

Hitting back at Shah, Thackeray questioned the union Home Minister's alleged absence in the Parliament during the recent Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) led protests in Delhi over the alleged electoral irregularities.

Uddhav and Raj Thackeray pay tribute to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on his 14th death anniversary in Mumbai (ETV Bharat)

“How long has it been since Amit Shah last appeared in this state? Where was he when the protests by the 'Gen Z' generation were taking place? When asked to respond to the Gen Z movement, he would go and sit in the bathroom,” Thackeray said at a presser after paying tribute to Sena founder and his father Bal Thackeray on his 14th death anniversary.

Thackeray also targeted Shah for unveiling the statue of late Ajit Pawar, who he said, had been accused of large-scale corruption by the Home Minister himself.

“A statue of Ajit Pawar was unveiled by the very person—Amit Shah—who had previously accused Ajit Pawar of corruption. In truth, he should have apologized to Ajit Pawar. But then again, what is the point of speaking to someone like Amit Shah. It is like reciting the Gita before a donkey...In fact, Amit Shah should go, perhaps in the dead of night, to Ajit Pawar’s statue, rub his nose on the ground, and offer an apology,” Thackeray said.

Further attacking Shah, the Sena chief said, “I generally choose not to say much to a senseless person. The Home Minister ought to be visiting places like Manipur or Arunachal Pradesh, where such incidents are unfolding”.

Uddhav and Raj Thackeray pay tribute to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on his 14th death anniversary in Mumbai (ETV Bharat)

Over Shah's allegations that he was 'inaccessible' during the COVID pandemic, Thackeray said, “Everyone witnessed the situation in Maharashtra during the pandemic, compared to the scenes in Uttar Pradesh or Gujarat, where public funeral pyres were burning”.

“Yet, he claims I was not the best Chief Minister in the country during the COVID-19 crisis. Now, with the Uttar Pradesh elections approaching, it is worth noting that people who traveled there from Mumbai during the pandemic were left frustrated, they realized that the situation in Mumbai had actually been managed much better,” he said.

Thackeray claimed that in the BJP ruled Uttar Pradesh, 70 children lost their lives during the COVID pandemic “gasping for breath due to a lack of oxygen”.

“Having no real achievements of his own to speak of, he resorts to nothing but lies”.

Thackerays Pay Tribute To Shiv Sena Supremo On Death Anniversary