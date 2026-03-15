ETV Bharat / bharat

Speaker Birla Thanks PM Modi For Showing Unwavering Faith In Parliamentary Democracy

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for always holding an unwavering faith in the rules, procedures, and traditions of India's parliamentary democracy.

In reply to a letter from Modi to him, Birla took to X, saying, "Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji, I have received your letter. You have always held an unwavering faith in the rules, procedures, and traditions of India's parliamentary democracy."

Birla said the letter expresses those highest ethical values of public service that he has lived by throughout his long public life, both in his current role as Prime Minister of India and previously as the chief minister of Gujarat.