Speaker Birla Thanks PM Modi For Showing Unwavering Faith In Parliamentary Democracy
He said the letter expresses the highest ethical values of public service Modi lived by throughout his long public life as PM and Gujarat CM.
Published : March 15, 2026 at 5:13 PM IST
New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for always holding an unwavering faith in the rules, procedures, and traditions of India's parliamentary democracy.
In reply to a letter from Modi to him, Birla took to X, saying, "Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji, I have received your letter. You have always held an unwavering faith in the rules, procedures, and traditions of India's parliamentary democracy."
Birla said the letter expresses those highest ethical values of public service that he has lived by throughout his long public life, both in his current role as Prime Minister of India and previously as the chief minister of Gujarat.
माननीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी,— Om Birla (@ombirlakota) March 15, 2026
आपका पत्र प्राप्त हुआ। भारत के संसदीय लोकतंत्र के नियमों, प्रक्रियाओं और परंपराओं के प्रति आपका हमेशा अटूट विश्वास रहा है। आपका पत्र लोक सेवा के उन उच्चतम नैतिक मूल्यों को व्यक्त करता है, जिन्हें आपने अपने दीर्घ सार्वजनिक जीवन में जिया… pic.twitter.com/2eXTMULPhw
"You have always held a deep belief in the fundamental nature of Parliament — dialogue, debate, and deliberation. You accord respect to every voice raised in Parliament as the voice of millions of Indian citizens. You consistently accord the highest priority to parliamentary functions and strive to find resolutions to every issue raised in Parliament," he wrote.
Birla said the PM's message, transcending the boundaries of party lines, will inspire all elected representatives in Parliament, state legislatures, and local bodies and will further strengthen the robust ethical foundation of the democracy established by our freedom fighters and the members of the Constituent Assembly. "Heartfelt thanks for your inspiring words," he added.
A motion moved by the Opposition to remove Birla as Speaker was defeated by a voice vote in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
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