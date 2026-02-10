ETV Bharat / bharat

Speaker Birla Asks LS Secy Gen To Examine Oppn Notice For Moving Resolution For His Removal

Opposition MPs protest in the Lok Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday directed Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh to examine a notice served by the opposition for moving a resolution to remove him from office, sources said.

About 120 opposition MPs submitted the notice for moving the resolution to remove Birla from office for not allowing Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders to speak in the House on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, as well as for suspending eight MPs.