Spat With Girl On Instagram Leads To Murder Of Youth In Bihar's Ara

Representational image ( IANS )

By Dev Raj Patna: A spat on Instagram with a girl from Faridabad in Haryana led to the kidnapping and murder of a teenager in Ara town of Bhojpur district in Bihar. The police arrested three youth in connection with the killing on Saturday. The 18-year-old victim was identified as Sunny Kumar Singh, a resident of Ara. His dead body was recovered from a water-filled ditch on the outskirts of Ara town on Friday. On the day of the incident, Sunny had left home along with a friend at 10 am to attend mathematics coaching classes at KG Road. His family said he called one of his cousins at around 10:50am to inform him that he was with some people. A little later, at 11:06am he called his brother Sandeep Kumar Singh and informed him that a few youth had made him ride pillion on a motorcycle and were taking him towards Garhani area, where they intended to kill him. The call got disconnected soon after and the mobile was switched off.