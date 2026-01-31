Spat With Girl On Instagram Leads To Murder Of Youth In Bihar's Ara
The victim had interacted with a girl from Haryana's Faridabad and had a spat with her. She allegedly asked her friends to eliminate him.
Published : January 31, 2026 at 6:49 PM IST
By Dev Raj
Patna: A spat on Instagram with a girl from Faridabad in Haryana led to the kidnapping and murder of a teenager in Ara town of Bhojpur district in Bihar. The police arrested three youth in connection with the killing on Saturday.
The 18-year-old victim was identified as Sunny Kumar Singh, a resident of Ara. His dead body was recovered from a water-filled ditch on the outskirts of Ara town on Friday.
On the day of the incident, Sunny had left home along with a friend at 10 am to attend mathematics coaching classes at KG Road. His family said he called one of his cousins at around 10:50am to inform him that he was with some people. A little later, at 11:06am he called his brother Sandeep Kumar Singh and informed him that a few youth had made him ride pillion on a motorcycle and were taking him towards Garhani area, where they intended to kill him. The call got disconnected soon after and the mobile was switched off.
Sunny’s family panicked and informed the Nawada police station about the incident. The men in khaki lodged a missing person’s complaint and swung into action, tracing the location from where the calls were made. The police reviewed CCTV footage from various cameras installed in the area where the coaching institute was located and zeroed-in on a suspect. He was traced and detained in the evening.
The suspect spilled the beans and revealed that Sunny had been killed. The body was recovered from the water-filled ditch near Piprahiya railway underpass that comes within the Ara Mufassil police station area.
“Sunny was strangled and killed by a group of 19-year youth within a couple of hours of his abduction. We recovered his body from a waterbody on the basis of the statement of a suspect whom we had detained on the basis of our technical investigation. We have arrested three persons – Badal Kumar, Nepali Kumar and Ashish Kumar for their involvement in the murder,” Nawada station house officer (SHO) Bipin Bihari told ETV Bharat.
Bipin said that Sunny had recently interacted with a Faridabad-based girl on social media site Instagram. It allegedly led to a bitter exchange of words in which abusive words were also used. “The girl informed Badal, who is in a relationship with her, about the spat. He and his friends decided to take revenge, traced Sunny and abducted him with the intention to kill. We are further questioning the accused,” the SHO added. The police are now planning to include the name of the girl as an accused in the FIR and send a team to arrest her from Faridabad.
