Spanish Producers See Great Scope For Filmmaking In Kashmir, Praise Its 'Visual Beauty'
Anna Saura Ramón told ETV Bharat that she is keen to work with Indian talent.
Published : September 9, 2026 at 5:50 PM IST
Srinagar: Anna Saura Ramón arrived in Kashmir with fresh eyes and, within a day, the Valley had already begun leaving a strong impression on the Spanish producer. From its mountains and lakes to the unusual quality of its natural light, Kashmir's visual beauty left her enchanted.
Ramón, who is in Kashmir along with fellow Spanish producer Roberto, is attending the debut edition of International Film Festival of Jammu & Kashmir (IFFJK). Their visit has also opened conversations around the growing possibilities of collaboration between the Indian and Spanish film industries. For Ramón, it was the light that immediately caught her attention.
Ramón spoke about the way sunlight falls across the mountains and reflects on Kashmir's lakes, describing the visual quality as particularly striking. She also expressed a desire to return to the Valley during winter to experience its mountains covered in snow.
Although she had arrived only a day earlier and had not yet had enough time to fully "process" the experience, Ramón said Kashmir already felt like a place where stories happen. The producer's response comes at a time when Kashmir is increasingly being presented as a potential destination for filmmakers looking for distinctive landscapes and new locations.
Ramón's enthusiasm was not limited to the scenery. She also sees opportunities for the local film making to grow through greater interaction with international filmmakers.
Ramón has previously taken films to international festivals, including a film festival in Goa. However, she was careful not to compare that experience with Kashmir festival.
For her, the difference is simple. Goa's festival has a long history and an established international profile, while the Kashmir event is only beginning its journey. But she believes that makes the new festival important rather than insignificant.
Ramón said film festivals can become meeting points for the industry, enabling established filmmakers to interact with younger talent. She also highlighted the opportunity to introduce visiting filmmakers to Kashmir's locations, local crews and the wider possibilities available in the region. She hoped that the inaugural edition will become the beginning of a much longer journey.
She emphasised that festival should "grow year after year" and be a platform where filmmakers, students, technicians and industry professionals can interact.
For Kashmir, that could mean more than simply hosting screenings. A successful festival could help local talent understand how international productions work while giving filmmakers from outside the region an opportunity to discover local crews and filming locations, she said. When asked about the possibility of making a film in India, Ramón told ETV Bharat she would be keen to work with Indian talent.
She did not name a particular Bollywood actor because, according to her, casting would ultimately depend on the story, the project, the co-producers and the production schedule. But she made it clear that an India-based production would involve Indian professionals.
Ramón has already had experience working with an Indian crew while shooting a Spanish co-production in the country around two years ago. She praised the Indian crew's work and said she would be open to working with Indian cast and crew into future projects.
Ramón specifically referred to Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan, which was filmed partly in Spain, including Cadiz and said that the film's international visibility has helped made audiences and professionals in Spain familiar with Indian mainstream cinema.
For Roberto, the visit is also about understanding why the Indian and Spanish film industries have not closely collaborated. A producer and distributor in Spain, Roberto said his work covers a diverse range of films. While commercial cinema remains an important part of the business, he is also interested in stories with "deeper emotional themes."
India's large film industry, he said, offers a major opportunity to build stronger connections with the Spanish market. One of his aims during the visit is to better understand Indian cinema and explore why many Indian films that are successful or widely known in India remain relatively unfamiliar to Spanish audience.
As someone involved in theatrical distribution in Spain, Roberto sees the issue from both a creative and business perspective. He believes there are Indian stories that could find an audience in Spain, just as Spanish stories could potentially connect with Indian viewers. Roberto also sees a cultural connection between the two countries that could provide a foundation for future film collaborations.
He suggested that stories about people travelling, meeting and forming connections could become a natural bridge between India and Spain. "The idea is not simply to make films that feature both countries. It is about finding stories that allow audiences in both places to recognise something familiar in each other's lives," he said. He believes that if filmmakers can develop stories capable of connecting the two cultures, there could be potential for sizeable international productions.
Ramón similarly sees language less of a barrier than the industry connections that still need to be developed. The producers believe filmmakers from India and Spain can build stronger "artistic relationships by creating opportunities to meet, exchange ideas and develop projects together."
For Ramón, however, the immediate inspiration is closer to home. About Kashmir, she said the landscape had the qualities that could inspire a filmmaker and expressed interest in returning at a different time of year to see Kashmir under snow.
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