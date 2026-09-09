ETV Bharat / bharat

Spanish Producers See Great Scope For Filmmaking In Kashmir, Praise Its 'Visual Beauty'

Srinagar: Anna Saura Ramón arrived in Kashmir with fresh eyes and, within a day, the Valley had already begun leaving a strong impression on the Spanish producer. From its mountains and lakes to the unusual quality of its natural light, Kashmir's visual beauty left her enchanted.

Ramón, who is in Kashmir along with fellow Spanish producer Roberto, is attending the debut edition of International Film Festival of Jammu & Kashmir (IFFJK). Their visit has also opened conversations around the growing possibilities of collaboration between the Indian and Spanish film industries. For Ramón, it was the light that immediately caught her attention.

Anna Saura Ramón at International Film Festival in Kashmir. (ETV Bharat)

Ramón spoke about the way sunlight falls across the mountains and reflects on Kashmir's lakes, describing the visual quality as particularly striking. She also expressed a desire to return to the Valley during winter to experience its mountains covered in snow.

Although she had arrived only a day earlier and had not yet had enough time to fully "process" the experience, Ramón said Kashmir already felt like a place where stories happen. The producer's response comes at a time when Kashmir is increasingly being presented as a potential destination for filmmakers looking for distinctive landscapes and new locations.

Ramón's enthusiasm was not limited to the scenery. She also sees opportunities for the local film making to grow through greater interaction with international filmmakers.

Ramón has previously taken films to international festivals, including a film festival in Goa. However, she was careful not to compare that experience with Kashmir festival.

For her, the difference is simple. Goa's festival has a long history and an established international profile, while the Kashmir event is only beginning its journey. But she believes that makes the new festival important rather than insignificant.

Ramón said film festivals can become meeting points for the industry, enabling established filmmakers to interact with younger talent. She also highlighted the opportunity to introduce visiting filmmakers to Kashmir's locations, local crews and the wider possibilities available in the region. She hoped that the inaugural edition will become the beginning of a much longer journey.