Southwest Monsoon Update: Drenched Delhi Under Red Alert Warning; IMD Warns Of Thunderstorms And Gusty Winds Across India
Monsoon remained vigorous across India, with Delhi under a Red Warning and heavy rainfall forecast for several states | Ankita Kumari reports.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 2:06 PM IST|
Updated : July 9, 2026 at 2:55 PM IST
New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Warning for Delhi and parts of Haryana, forecasting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, gusty winds of up to 60 kmph and heavy rainfall exceeding 15 mm per hour.
The red alert covers all districts of Delhi: Central, East, New Delhi, North, North East, North West, Shahdara, South, South East, South West and West Delhi. In Haryana, Faridabad, Karnal, Palwal, Panchkula, Panipat, Sonipat and Yamunanagar are under the highest alert.
Meanwhile, satellite imagery captured by INSAT-3DS on Thursday morning showed a dense cloud band stretching across central, northern, eastern and northeastern India, indicating vigorous monsoon activity over large parts of the country.
According to the IMD, the active weather is being fuelled by a well-marked low-pressure area over northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining southwest Uttar Pradesh, which continues to sustain widespread rainfall across several regions. Conditions are also becoming favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance into the remaining parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab over the next two to three days, completing its coverage across the country.
An Orange Warning has also been issued for several districts in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir, where moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 40-60 kmph are likely during the same period.
The IMD has advised people in the affected areas to remain indoors during thunderstorms, avoid taking shelter under trees or weak structures, avoid unnecessary travel, monitor traffic conditions and follow advisories issued by local authorities.
Delhi Witnesses Widespread Rainfall
Delhi witnessed widespread rainfall through the night and early morning of July 9, with several weather stations recording moderate to heavy showers, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's base weather station, recorded a cumulative rainfall of 72.6 mm between 8.30 am on July 8 and 8.30 am on July 9. Other stations also reported significant rainfall during the same period, including Mayur Vihar (102.5 mm), Pusa (83.0 mm), Lodhi Road (80.2 mm), Ridge (77.8 mm), Palam (63.0 mm), and Ayanagar (57.4 mm).
During the early morning hours of July 9, Safdarjung recorded 34.9 mm of rainfall between 2.30 am and 5.30 am, followed by 5.6 mm between 5.30 am and 8.30 am, indicating continued rainfall activity across the capital.
The IMD's station-wise observations show that rain was widespread across Delhi, with varying intensities at different locations. The persistent showers are expected to keep temperatures in check while improving overall monsoon activity over the city.
Delhi's Monsoon Rainfall Remains 26% Below Normal Despite Heavy Showers
Delhi received 26.3 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on July 8, against the normal 4.8 mm, marking a 449 per cent surplus for the day. However, the heavy spell has not been enough to erase the seasonal rainfall deficit.
According to the IMD, the national capital has recorded 73.6 mm of cumulative rainfall between June 1 and July 8, compared with a normal of 98.9 mm. This leaves Delhi with an overall rainfall deficit of 26 per cent, placing it in the 'Deficient' rainfall category.
Weather Alert Across India
Northwest India: Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad till July 12, while Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are expected to witness widespread rainfall between July 9 and 14.
Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan are also likely to receive intermittent rain. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan.
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are likely over Jammu-Kashmir, Rajasthan and adjoining regions. The IMD has also warned of moderate to intense lightning activity over parts of East Rajasthan on Thursday.
Central India: The well-marked low-pressure area over northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining southwest Uttar Pradesh is expected to gradually move north-northwestwards before curving northeast, sustaining widespread rainfall across central India over the next few days. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is expected over West and East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh through July 14.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over parts of Madhya Pradesh, particularly on July 9 and between July 11 and 14. Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh are also expected to receive heavy rainfall at isolated places.
East India: Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and Odisha are expected to witness widespread rainfall during the next few days.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, while Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha may experience heavy rain at isolated locations.
Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-60 kmph are likely over Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal. The IMD has also warned of moderate to intense lightning activity over Bihar on July 9 and 10.
Northeast India: Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are expected to receive widespread rainfall till July 14. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and neighbouring states, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places.
West India: Konkan and Goa are likely to witness fairly widespread rainfall through July 14, while Gujarat Region, Saurashtra and Kutch and parts of Maharashtra are expected to receive scattered to fairly widespread rain.
Heavy rainfall is likely over parts of Goa and Maharashtra, while thunderstorms with gusty winds of 40-60 kmph may affect Gujarat Region and Saurashtra and Kutch.
The IMD has also advised fishermen to avoid venturing into large parts of the Arabian Sea, including waters off Gujarat, Konkan, Goa, Karnataka and Kerala, due to squally winds and rough sea conditions expected over the next few days.
South India: Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, parts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Lakshadweep are expected to witness scattered to widespread rainfall.
Heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, parts of Kerala and Coastal Karnataka. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are expected across Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.
Squally winds of 50-60 kmph, gusting to 70 kmph, are likely over parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Lakshadweep.
Flash Flood Risk In Several States
Alongside heavy rainfall warnings, the IMD has flagged a low to moderate risk of flash floods over parts of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh and Konkan and Goa during the next 24 hours. Surface runoff and inundation are likely in low-lying areas and places where the soil is already saturated due to continuous rainfall.
Also Read: