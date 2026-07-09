ETV Bharat / bharat

Southwest Monsoon Update: Drenched Delhi Under Red Alert Warning; IMD Warns Of Thunderstorms And Gusty Winds Across India

A silhouetted image of a security personnel as dark monsoon clouds hover over the Taj Mahal amid rainfall, in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Warning for Delhi and parts of Haryana, forecasting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, gusty winds of up to 60 kmph and heavy rainfall exceeding 15 mm per hour.

The red alert covers all districts of Delhi: Central, East, New Delhi, North, North East, North West, Shahdara, South, South East, South West and West Delhi. In Haryana, Faridabad, Karnal, Palwal, Panchkula, Panipat, Sonipat and Yamunanagar are under the highest alert.

A rain-soaked stretch on the Ridge reflects a heritage pavilion following heavy rainfall in Shimla on Thursday. (IANS)

Meanwhile, satellite imagery captured by INSAT-3DS on Thursday morning showed a dense cloud band stretching across central, northern, eastern and northeastern India, indicating vigorous monsoon activity over large parts of the country.

According to the IMD, the active weather is being fuelled by a well-marked low-pressure area over northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining southwest Uttar Pradesh, which continues to sustain widespread rainfall across several regions. Conditions are also becoming favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance into the remaining parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab over the next two to three days, completing its coverage across the country.

An Orange Warning has also been issued for several districts in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir, where moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 40-60 kmph are likely during the same period.

The IMD has advised people in the affected areas to remain indoors during thunderstorms, avoid taking shelter under trees or weak structures, avoid unnecessary travel, monitor traffic conditions and follow advisories issued by local authorities.

Commuters wade through a waterlogged road following heavy rain in the Gazipur area of New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI)

Delhi Witnesses Widespread Rainfall

Delhi witnessed widespread rainfall through the night and early morning of July 9, with several weather stations recording moderate to heavy showers, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's base weather station, recorded a cumulative rainfall of 72.6 mm between 8.30 am on July 8 and 8.30 am on July 9. Other stations also reported significant rainfall during the same period, including Mayur Vihar (102.5 mm), Pusa (83.0 mm), Lodhi Road (80.2 mm), Ridge (77.8 mm), Palam (63.0 mm), and Ayanagar (57.4 mm).

During the early morning hours of July 9, Safdarjung recorded 34.9 mm of rainfall between 2.30 am and 5.30 am, followed by 5.6 mm between 5.30 am and 8.30 am, indicating continued rainfall activity across the capital.

The IMD's station-wise observations show that rain was widespread across Delhi, with varying intensities at different locations. The persistent showers are expected to keep temperatures in check while improving overall monsoon activity over the city.

Monkeys huddle together on a building ledge during rain in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI)

Delhi's Monsoon Rainfall Remains 26% Below Normal Despite Heavy Showers

Delhi received 26.3 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on July 8, against the normal 4.8 mm, marking a 449 per cent surplus for the day. However, the heavy spell has not been enough to erase the seasonal rainfall deficit.